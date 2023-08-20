Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 breaches ₹100 crore-mark at domestic box office

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) has joined the ₹100-crore club, raising ₹101.61 crore at the national box office in 10 days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film features Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devotee of Lord Shiva and Akshay as a messenger of God.

Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.

Wakaoo Films shared the latest box office figures on its official Instagram page.

"Hamari yatra saphal karne ke liye dhanyawad (Thank you for making our journey fruitful)," the production house captioned the post.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pavan Malhotra.

It is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012 film OMG - Oh My God!. The film was released in theatres on August 11.

(With inputs from agencies)