Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' earns over Rs 300 crore at box-office

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) "Housefull 5", starring Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, has crossed Rs 300 crore with its worldwide box office collection.

Produced under Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani of "Dostana" fame. It released in theatres worldwide on June 6 in two parts "Housefull 5A" and "Housefull 5B".

While both versions have the same beginnings, the last 20 minutes of climax differ.

The total domestic box office collection of the film has crossed Rs 200 crore with worldwide gross box office collection reaching over Rs 300 crore, according to a press note.

"Housefull 5" is the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise, which began in 2010. Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019 respectively.

The film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa, who made her Bollywood debut with it. PTI

