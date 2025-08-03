Ajith Kumar pens heartfelt note on 33 years in cinema

Tamil superhero and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar has penned a heartfelt letter to his fans and supporters, marking 33 years in the world of cinema. Reflecting on a journey filled with struggle, resilience, and gratitude, Ajith emphasised that he does not celebrate landmark years but considers every passing year significant.

Ajith began his note by acknowledging the challenges he faced entering the film industry, stressing that he came from no legacy or influence, only with a desire to try.

“Life, in its own way, tested me over and over through injuries, setbacks, failures, and silence. But I never stopped. I endured. I got back up,” he wrote, underscoring perseverance as a lived experience rather than a learned one.

Ups and downs

Speaking of his cinematic career, Ajith shared that he had fallen and risen more times than he could count, with fans’ love being his constant anchor. “You stood by me, even when I was out of sight, even when I had nothing to offer but honesty. That kind of faith is rare,” he wrote.

The actor also spoke about his parallel journey in motor racing, a path he described as a “very different test”. He spoke candidly about the brutal demands of the sport, acknowledging the crashes, injuries, and setbacks he endured.

“But I kept going, not to win medals or headlines, but to prove to myself that discipline, courage, and pain can co-exist with purpose,” he noted. Re-entering the racing world in 2025 with Ajith Kumar Racing, he said, was more than a return—it was a statement of willpower.

Deep gratitude

Ajith also extended deep gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their love and support over the decades. “You’ve turned admiration into acts of kindness—helping others, standing for what’s right, and honouring my name with quiet dignity,” he wrote.

He offered thanks to directors, writers, technicians, producers, distributors, and exhibitors who supported him throughout his career. Ajith also acknowledged the media and expressed appreciation for critics, stating, “Even your harshest words sharpened me.”

In a tribute to his family, Ajith thanked his wife Shalini, calling her the pillar of his life, and expressed love for his children Anoushka and Advik. He also paid respects to his late father PS Mani and thanked his mother Mohini Mani, along with his extended family, for their unwavering support.

Modi and Murmu

Ajith conveyed his appreciation for the Padma Bhushan award, thanking President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the government for the honour. He pledged to uphold the dignity of the award with dedication.

Closing the letter, Ajith wrote, “For 33 years, you’ve accepted me, flaws and all. I try to be true to myself and to you. As I pursue my motor racing career with grit and passion, I solicit the prayers and wishes from all. I hope I will make you and our nation proud.”

He signed off with his signature line: “Live and let live.”