After breathing issues, Amitabh Bachchan undergoes angioplasty

Indian cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan has undergone an angioplasty in a Mumbai hospital after he complained of shortness of breath.

The actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital where doctors suggested a heart operation after examining his condition, reported ABP News.

Amitabh felt uneasy while attending events, leading to him to being taken to the hospital, the report said. “The actor is reportedly feeling better now.” The actor and his family have not commented on his health condition.

Amitabh shared on X on Friday: “T 4950 - in gratitude ever...” He also shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team.

The actor underwent a surgery on his wrist earlier this year. In March 2023, he was injured while shooting for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad, resulting in bed rest for the actor.