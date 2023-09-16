Actress Nayanthara launches her own skincare brand

Actress Nayanthara, last seen in Shah Ruk Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, and her director-husband Vignesh Shivan launched a skincare company on Thursday (September 14).



Their new brand, 9Skin, will be available for sale on the company website from September 29. Nayanthara announced the good news on her Instagram account while Vignesh posted it on X.

Nayanthara’s post read, “Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love. We’ve poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature and modern science with nanotechnology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self-love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of self-love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. We believe self-love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on September 29, 2023. Prepare for an amazing skincare experience.”

This is not Nayanthara’s first business venture. She already has partnered with her friend, Dr. Renita Rajan, a dermatologist, in a company that markets a lip balm.

The actress’ next movie release will be the Tamil film, Iraivan, on September 28.