Actor Sonu Sood's wife, two others injured in accident

Nagpur, Mar 25 (PTI) Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and two others suffered minor injuries in a car accident here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 10.30 on Monday night, said an official.

The car in which Sonali Sood was travelling with her sister and nephew rammed into a truck from behind on the Wardha Road Viaduct bridge in the city, he said.

They were admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, the official added. PTI

