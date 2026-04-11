Actor Ranveer Singh pays tribute to RSS founder Hedgewar at his memorial in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Friday offered tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K B Hedgewar and his successor M S Golwalkar at their memorials in Nagpur, sources in the RSS said.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh and paid tributes to the RSS founder and second sarsanghchalak Golwalkar whose memorials are located in the premises, they said.

During the visit, RSS representatives gave Singh a brief introduction about the first two chiefs of the Hindutva organisation and also explained history and importance of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. PTI

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