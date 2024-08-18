Actor Mohanlal hospitalised in Kochi with suspected viral infection

Veteran actor Mohanlal has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi with high fever, breathing issues, and muscle pain. Doctors suspect he has a viral respiratory infection, according to an official medical statement.

The 64-year-old actor has been advised to stay away from public interactions for five days and follow a strict medication plan. Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared the hospital’s statement.

Recovering well

Mohanlal had just wrapped up filming for 'L2: Empuraan' and post-production work on his directorial debut 'Barroz' before his condition worsened upon returning to Kochi from Gujarat. Fortunately, recent updates indicate that he is recovering well under medical care.

'Barroz', initially scheduled for release on March 28, 2024, will now hit theatres on October 2, during the Navratri festival. The release was delayed due to post-production setbacks. Earlier this year, Mohanlal and his team faced legal action from a German-based Malayali writer over copyright claims, but they have not publicly responded to the allegations.