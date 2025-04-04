Veteran actor-director Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, known for his roles in patriotic films such as Purab Aur Paschim and Kranti, has passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai.

Kumar was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he died due to heart-related complications. The secondary cause of death is decompensated liver cirrhosis, as per the medical certificate issued by the hospital.

Kumar was born in Abbottabad, a small town in the North-West Frontier Province, British India (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan), in 1937 and was named Harikrishnan Goswami.



Also read: Is cinema losing its freedom? Empuraan controversy riles Kerala

Manoj Kumar made his debut in Bollywood in 1957 with the film Fashion. He then got his break in Kanch Ki Gudiya (1961), where he acted with Sayeeda Khan.

He helmed iconic films such as Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Kranti (1981), leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His portrayal of nationalist characters on screen earned him the revered title of ‘Bharat Kumar.’

On his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, “The legendary Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, our inspiration and the 'lion' of the Indian film industry, Manoj Kumar Ji is no more...It is a great loss to the industry and the entire industry will miss him...”