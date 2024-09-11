Actor Malaika Arora’s father dies after ‘jumping off’ Mumbai building

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Actor-model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Anil Arora allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bandra area, an official said.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known, the official said, adding an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such." The police 'panchnama' will make things clear, the source said. PTI

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)