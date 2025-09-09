Actor Kajal Aggarwal debunks death rumours with a post on X

Popular South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal took to X to debunk rumours claiming she had met with a road accident and passed away.

When the news of her demise spread across social media platforms, the Singham actress took to X to put an end to the rumours.

In her post, she slammed the "baseless news" about her accident and assured her fans that she is "perfectly fine" and "doing very well". However, Aggarwal also said she found the news of her death "amusing" because it is "absolutely untrue".

The actor, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has made a mark in the Hindi industry as well. She is best known for movies such as Maatran, Mersal, Magadheera, Singham with Ajay Devgn in 2011, and Special 26.

Kajal's post

"I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well," the 40-year-old actor wrote on X.

Aggarwal also urged her fans not to believe or circulate such false news and insisted on focusing their energy on "positivity and truth".

The actor was last seen in the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, the Hindi film, Sikander, and the Telugu mythology movie Kannappa in 2025.

Aggarwal is set to appear in the third instalment of the Kamal Haasan-led franchise, Indian 3.