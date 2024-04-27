Actor Gurucharan Singh of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame missing: Police sources

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Actor Gurucharan Singh of TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame has reportedly gone missing, sources in the Delhi Police have said.

The 50-year-old actor's father has filed a missing complaint with the police, they said.

According to them, Gurucharan Singh had left home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable, the complaint stated.

Police sources said they have formed different teams and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

"We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source said. PTI

