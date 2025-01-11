Actor Ajith Kumar: Won’t sign films during racing season

Actor Ajith Kumar, who owns a car racing team, and will be competing in the 20th edition of 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race, has said he won’t be signing films during the motor racing season.

Ajith owns Ajith Kumar Racing, and is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. He has returned to the racing track after a gap of 13 years. During the event’s practice session, his Porsche car crashed and the actor escaped without any injury.

Actor to make 24H Series debut

Ajith Kumar Racing will make its 24H Series debut with a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the ‘992’ class in Dubai, and, following that, has also confirmed a full campaign for the 24H Series European season in 2025.

Also read: Ajith escapes unhurt after race car crash

Speaking on the sidelines of the 24H Dubai 2025 event, Ajith said he will do films only during October and March when there are no races.

“I don’t need to be told what to do or what not to do. So, for now, as I plan to pursue motorsports not just as a driver but as a team owner as well… until the racing season is on, I won’t be signing films. And probably between October, until March before the racing season commences, I will probably do films. I will act in films so that no one is worried, and I can be on full throttle when I race,” Ajith said.

Motorsport journey

Ajith, an avid motorsport enthusiast, has raced in various competition including FIA Formula Two Championship. He will make his 24H Dubai 2025 championship debut.

Also watch: Ajith completes 30 years in show business

Recalling his motorsport journey, Ajith said, “I was 18 when I started racing motorcycles back home in India; then I got busy with work. I got into the film industry, and later, in 2002, when I was 32, I decided to get back into racing. But not in motorcycles, in four-wheelers. I raced in national championships in India before competing internationally. But I could only do a few of them due to work commitments.”

Earlier, after Ajith’s car crash, his teammate Fabian Duffieux had posted an update on social media stating that the actor was safe and the journey of learning on a race track never ends.

“Ajith is safe, without a scratch and that’s the most important. Today was another reminder that the journey of learning never ends. No matter the setback, our passion for racing pushes us to keep going, to keep improving, and to keep learning from every experience. The road ahead is still full of lessons, and we are ready to face them all as a team, as a family,” Duffieux said on Instagram.

Dubai race on January 12

In another post, he wrote, “Im really proud to join the new team @ajithkumarracing for their season in the @24hseries on the Porsche 992 cup class. I will join Ajith Kumar, a famous Indian Actor and owner of the team , @fdx89 and we’ll be joined by @camymcleod for the 24H races (sic).”

Ajith Kumar Racing, besides team boss Ajith, has Belgian drivers Fabian Duffieux and Mathueu Detry, along with Australian racer Cameron McLeod.

24H Dubai 2025 endurance race event ends on January 12. The next race is in Abu Dhabi on January 18 and 19, followed by five more in Europe between March and September. The Championship concludes in Barcelona on September 28.