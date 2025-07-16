Aasif Khan, Ganesh of ‘Panchayat’, recovering after heart attack

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Actor Aasif Khan, known for appearing in popular series "Panchayat" and "Pataal Lok", is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source said. The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

"He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital," a source close to the actor said on Tuesday.

Khan took to Instagram and said he is recovering well and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.

"Over the past few hours I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he wrote.

"I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back soon until then thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," Khan said.

In an earlier post, the actor talked about "life being short".

"Realising after watching this for the past 36 hours Life is short, don't take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are," he said.

As an actor, Khan has appeared in many shows and movies. He essayed the role of Ganesh in the first three seasons of "Panchayat".

In the first season of "Paatal Lok", he played Kabir M, one of four suspects accused of conspiring to murder a high-profile journalist.

Khan also starred in the first two seasons of "Mirzapur", portraying the role of Babar, an ally of Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya.

In movies, the actor has played supporting parts in "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Pagglait", "The Great Indian Family" and most recently "Bhootnii".

