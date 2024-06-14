Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's film 'Maharaj' stalled by Gujarat HC

After Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani', Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' has run into trouble.

Junaid Khan, who is the son of Aamir Khan, is all set to enter Bollywood with 'Maharaj', a film based on the real story of an 1862 colonial era libel case. The film, has now caught the attention of right wing groups, who have filed a petition to stay the release of the film on Netlfix.

The film which was to release this Friday (June 14) has been postponed. As the Gujarat high court has temporarily stayed the release of the Junaid Khan starrer.

Who filed a petition?

According to reports, a petition was filed against the release of the film by the Vaishnavite Pustimargi sect.

The petitioners claimed that the film, based on the historic Maharaj libel case is likely to incite feelings of "hatred and violence" against the Pustimargi sect, which goes against the code of ethics under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics code) Rules 2021 and the self-regulation code of Over the Top technology (OTT).

The petitioners also said that they were not allowed to watch the film nor were they given any clarifications about the film.

What is the film about?

It is based on the 1862 libel case filed against journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji (portrayed by Junaid Khan). Mulji wrote an article in 'Satyaprakash', a Gujarat weekly circulated in Bombay alleging that Jadunath Maharaj (played in the film by Jaideep Ahlawat) had sexual liaisons with women followers and that men were expected to show their devotion by offering their wives for sex with the religious leader. A defamation charge was slapped on Mulji.

The libel suit was ultimately dismissed by two British judges of the supreme court of Bombay. The court ruled in favour of the defendants saying that the journalist ‘was only doing his duty as a journalist of exposing the misdeeds of the religious leader’.

Karsandas Mulji was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed, and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

The film also has Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in supporting roles. Produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film was releasing with no promotions at all and not even a teaser or trailer. Netflix had only released a poster of the film prior to the release.

Social media calls for a boycott

Meanwhile, hashtag 'Boycott Netflix' started to surface on social media.

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi was one of the many X users who called for a ban on the film. “Won’t tolerate the disrespect of Sanatan Dharma. Ban Maharaj Film. #BoycottNetflix,” Prachi wrote on X.

Another wrote, “The poster for Maharaj shows a tilak-sporting, tuft-bearing man on one side, while there is a sharply dressed young man (Aamir Khan’s son Junaid) As always Anti-Hindu web-series and movies have been shown on Netflix in the past as well (sic).”

One person wrote, “Why was religion introduced into a film made on food a few months ago ?? And now the insult to Hindu saints, how long will this continue? (sic)” The same message was shared by many others as well.

The Gujarat HC has sent notices to Netflix India, Yash Raj films, Ministry of Information and others. The next hearing has been slated for June 18.