'Satyaprem ki Katha', a Kartik Aryan-Kiara Advani social drama picked up positive reviews after its theatrical release. The film weaves in a sensitive issue into the plot making it an emotionally-charged romantic film. Audiences loved Kartik Aryan’s role so much, they even created a hashtag #BeLike Sattu, the 'madly in love' character he played. Helmed by national award winning director Sameer Vidwans, the can-see Bollywood film is on Amazon Prime from this weekend.

Aakhri Sach: Tamannaah plays tough cop in this one

If Tamannaah is not playing a sultry siren, she has moved on to essay the role of a tough cop in this one. Based on true events that happened in Delhi, in 'Aakhri Sach', Tamannaah Bhatia, plays Anya, a lead investigative officer probing the deaths of an entire family one night. Tamannaah, of late, has been widely experimenting with different kind of roles and has chosen to don the hat of an investigative cop in this weird thriller. Check it out on Disney+Hostar

Ahsoka: Back to a Stars Wars universe

The Star Wars universe is back in this new mini-series set around Jedi Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson. The character who appeared first in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and as a live action character in The Mandalorian, is fighting fit with two light sabres to investigate a new threat to the galaxy. On Disney+Hotstar this weekend.

Bholaa: Mindless entertainer

It is a remake of the critically-acclaimed 2019 Tamil film, Lokesh Kangaraj’s 'Kaithi' and stars Devgn in the titular role alongside Tabu. It is a slick remake but some have called it a mindless entertainer with plenty of action sequences. The Hindi film directed by Devgn himself drops on Amazon Prime this weekend

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah: An Adam Sandler film

Adam Sandler collaborates with Netflix once again in this family comedy. Two friends are planning an unforgettable bat mitzvah, but it gets disrupted by some unexpected events. Sandler's comic timing adds an element of fun to this entertainer. What's interesting about this film starring Sandler's own two teenage daughters is being billed as an endearing family entertainer.

Bro: A Pawan Kalyan mass entertainer

'Bro' is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language supernatural fantasy comedy film directed by Samuthirakani, from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. This Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan at the helm is about the significance of time, and the implications of bending its very fabric. A masala entertainer, it streams on Netflix. If you’re looking for a quintessential masala entertainer, then this one can be added to your watchlist.