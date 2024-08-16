'Aadujeevitham' wins big at 54th Kerala State Film Awards

Malayalam director Blessy's stunning survival drama, 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life', has bagged the key awards - Best Director and Best Actor - at the 54th State Film Awards for 2023 on Friday.

Malayalam film star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Najeeb, a Kerala migrant worker in a Gulf country forced to survive in the harsh desert environment, was selected as Best Actor.

'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy, was awarded Best Director.

The film also won the Best Popular Film Award, and K R Gokul received a Special Jury Mention for his performance in the same film.

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by writer Benyamin. Acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam said about Aadujeevitham: "The visuals are amazing and breathtaking. Prithviraj has really done an amazing work. In fact, the whole team has... I don't know how you guys did it, I don’t envy you (Blessy) as it must have been very difficult. "

Actors Urvasi and Beena R Chandran shared the Best Actor (female) award for their roles in the movies 'Ullozhukk' and 'Thadavu', respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)