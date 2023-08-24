The Federal
A still from RRR movie.

69th National Film Awards full list of winners with prize money: RRR bags 6 honours

The Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Federal
24 Aug 2023 3:08 PM GMT

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 were announced in New Delhi on Thursday (August 24) with SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging six honours.

The Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Kashmir Files was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Here is the full list of 69th National Film Awards winners

Non-Feature Films


Category of Award

Title of the Film

Awardee

Medal & Cash Prize


Best Non-Feature Film

Ek Tha Gaon

Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each


Best Debut (Non-Feature Film Director)

Paanchika

Producer: Shreya Kapadiya

Director: Ankit Kothari

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each


Best Anthropological

Fire on Edge

Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organisation

Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Biographical Flim/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film

1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi

2. Beyond Blast

1. Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal

2. Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon

Director: Saikhom Ratan

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)


Best Arts Film

T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

Producer: NFDC

Director: V. Packirisamy

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Science and Technology Film

Ethos of Darkness

Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions

Director: Avijit Banerjee

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Promotional Film (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)

Endangered Heritage

‘Warli Art’

Producer: Baba Cinemas

Director: Hemant Verma

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Environment Film including Agriculture

Munnam Valavu

Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies

Director: RS Pradeep

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Film on Social Issues


Mithu Di

Three Two One

Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha

Producer: FTII

Director: Himanshu Prajapati

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)


Best Educational Film

Sirpigalin Sirpangal

Producer: KKV Media Venture

Director: B Lenin

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Exploration/Adventure Film (to include sports)

Ayushman

Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis

Director: Jacob Varghese

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Investigative Film

Looking For Challan

Producer: IGNCA

Director: Bappa Ray

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Animation Film

Kandittundu

Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd

Director: Adithi Krishnadas

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Special Jury Award

Rekha

Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each


Best Short Fiction Film

Dal Bhat

Producer: Nemil Shah

Director: Nemil Shah

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Film on Family Values

Chand Saanse

Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni

Director: Pratima Joshi

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Direction

Smile Please

Director: Bakul Matiyani

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-


Best Cinematography

Pataal - Tee

Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each


Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track)

Ek Tha Gaon

Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-


Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound)

Meen Raag

Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-


Best Editing

If Memory Serves Me Right

Editor: Abhro Banerjee

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-


Best Music Direction

Succelent

Music Director: Ishaan Divecha

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-


Best Narration/Voiceover

Hathibondhu

Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-


Special Mention

1. Baale Bangara

2. Karuvarai

3. The Healing Touch

4. Ek Duaa

Aniruddha Jatkar

Srikanth Deva

Sweta Kumar Das

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Certificate Only

Feature Films


Category of Award

Title Of The Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize


Best Feature Film

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

(Hindi)

Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP

Director: R Madhavan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)


Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director

Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)

(Malayalam)

Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.

Director: Vishnu Mohan

Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)


Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

RRR (Telugu)

Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP

Director: S S Rajamouli

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)


Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration

The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

Producer :Zee Studios Limited

Director : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)


Best Film on Social Issues

Anunaad-The Resonance

(Assamese)

Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.

Director: Reema Borah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)


Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation

Aavasavyuham

(Malayalam)

Producer: Krishand Films

Director: Krishand

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)


Best Children's Film

Gandhi&Co.

(Gujarati)

Producer: MD Media Corp

Director: Manish Saini

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)


Best Direction

Godavari (The Holy Water)

(Marathi)

Director: Nikhil Mahajan

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000/-


Best Actor

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

(Telugu)

Lead Actor : Allu Arjun

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Actress

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

2. Mimi (Hindi)

Lead Actress: Alia Bhatt

Lead Actress: Kriti Sanon

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Supporting Actor

Mimi (Hindi)

Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Supporting Actress

The Kashmir Files

(Hindi)

Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Child Artist

Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

(Gujarati)

Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Male Playback Singer

RRR

(Telugu)

Singer: Kaala Bhairava

(Song: Komuram Bheemudo)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Female Playback Singer

Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)

(Tamil)

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal

(Song: Maayava Chaayavaa)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Cinematography

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Screenplay

Nayattu (The Hunt)

(Malayalam)

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

Screenplay writer (original): Shahi Kabir

Screenplay writer (Adapted) :

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha

Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)


Best Audiography

Chavittu

(Malayalam)

Jhilli (Discards)

(Bengali)

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/sync sound) :

Arun Asok & Sonu K P

Sound Designer: Aneesh Basu

Re-Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)


Best Editing

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Production Design

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)


Best Costume Designer

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee

Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)


Best Make-up Artist

Gangubai Kathiawadi

(Hindi)

Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Music Direction

Pushpa (The Rise Part I)

(Telugu)

RRR

(Telugu)

Music Director (Songs):

Devi Sri Prasad

Music Director (Background Score) :

M.M. Keeravaani

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)


Best Lyrics

Konda Polam

(Telugu)

Lyricist: Chandrabose

(Song : Dham Dham Dham)

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Special Jury Award

Shershaah

Director: Vishnu Varadhan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/-


Best Special Effects

RRR

(Telugu)

Special Effects Creator: V Srinivas Mohan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Choreography

RRR

(Telugu)

Choreographer: Prem Rakshith

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

RRR

(Telugu)

Stunt Choreographer: King Soloman

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-


Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution


Best Assamese Film

Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)

Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das

Director: Monjul Baruah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Bengali Film

Kalkokkho – House of Time

Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.Ltd

Director: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Hindi Film

Sardar Udham

(Hindi)

Producer: Kino Works LLP

Director: Sujit Sircar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Gujarati Film

Last Film Show

(Chhello Show)

Producer: Jugaad Motion Pictures

Director: Pan Nalin

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Kannada Film

777 Charlie

Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd

Director: Kiranraj K

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Maithili Film

Samanantar (The Parallel)

Producer : Anirati Films

Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Marathi Film

Ekda Kay Zala

Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLP

Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Malayalam Film

Home

Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.

Director: Rojin.P.Thomas

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Meiteilon Film

Eikhoigi Yum

(Our Home)

Producer: Chingsubam Sheetal

Director: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Odia Film

Pratikshya

(The Wait)

Producer: Amiya Patnaik Productions

Director: Anupam Patnaik

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Tamil Film

Kadaisi Vivasayi

(The Last Farmer)

Producer: Tribal Arts

Director: M. Manikandan

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Telugu Film

Uppena (Wave)

Producer: Mythri Movie Makers

Director: Sana Buchibabu

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution


Best Mishing Film

Boomba Ride

Producer: Quarter Moon productions

Director: Biswajit Bora

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)


Special Mention

1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)

2 . Jhilli (Discards)

3. Home

4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine

Late Shri Nallandi

Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas

Indrans

Jahanara Begum

Certificate only

Best Writing on Cinema

Award for Best Book on Cinema:


Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Name of the Publisher

Medal and Cash prize


MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL: THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY

English

Rajiv Vijayakar

Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Award for Best Film Critic:

.

Name of Critic

Language

Medal and Cash Prize


Purushothama Charyulu

Telugu

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

Special Mention - Critic

.

Name of Critic

Language

Prize


Subramanya Badoor

Kannada

Certificate only

