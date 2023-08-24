69th National Film Awards full list of winners with prize money: RRR bags 6 honours
The Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.
The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 were announced in New Delhi on Thursday (August 24) with SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging six honours.
The Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.
The Kashmir Files was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.
Here is the full list of 69th National Film Awards winners
Non-Feature Films
Category of Award
Title of the Film
Awardee
Medal & Cash Prize
Best Non-Feature Film
Ek Tha Gaon
Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each
Best Debut (Non-Feature Film Director)
Paanchika
Producer: Shreya Kapadiya
Director: Ankit Kothari
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each
Best Anthropological
Fire on Edge
Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organisation
Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Biographical Flim/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film
1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi
2. Beyond Blast
1. Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal
2. Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon
Director: Saikhom Ratan
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Arts Film
T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
Producer: NFDC
Director: V. Packirisamy
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Science and Technology Film
Ethos of Darkness
Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions
Director: Avijit Banerjee
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Promotional Film (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.)
Endangered Heritage
‘Warli Art’
Producer: Baba Cinemas
Director: Hemant Verma
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Environment Film including Agriculture
Munnam Valavu
Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies
Director: RS Pradeep
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Film on Social Issues
Mithu Di
Three Two One
Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha
Producer: FTII
Director: Himanshu Prajapati
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)
Best Educational Film
Sirpigalin Sirpangal
Producer: KKV Media Venture
Director: B Lenin
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Exploration/Adventure Film (to include sports)
Ayushman
Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis
Director: Jacob Varghese
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Investigative Film
Looking For Challan
Producer: IGNCA
Director: Bappa Ray
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Animation Film
Kandittundu
Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd
Director: Adithi Krishnadas
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Special Jury Award
Rekha
Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each
Best Short Fiction Film
Dal Bhat
Producer: Nemil Shah
Director: Nemil Shah
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
|Best Film on Family Values
Chand Saanse
Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni
Director: Pratima Joshi
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Direction
Smile Please
Director: Bakul Matiyani
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-
Best Cinematography
Pataal - Tee
Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
Ek Tha Gaon
Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound)
Meen Raag
Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Editing
If Memory Serves Me Right
Editor: Abhro Banerjee
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Music Direction
Succelent
Music Director: Ishaan Divecha
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Best Narration/Voiceover
Hathibondhu
Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-
Special Mention
1. Baale Bangara
2. Karuvarai
3. The Healing Touch
4. Ek Duaa
Aniruddha Jatkar
Srikanth Deva
Sweta Kumar Das
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Certificate Only
Feature Films
Category of Award
Title Of The Film
Awardee
Medal
& Cash Prize
Best Feature Film
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
(Hindi)
Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP
Director: R Madhavan
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned)
(Malayalam)
Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd.
Director: Vishnu Mohan
Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
RRR (Telugu)
Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP
Director: S S Rajamouli
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration
The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
Producer :Zee Studios Limited
Director : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Social Issues
Anunaad-The Resonance
(Assamese)
Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd.
Director: Reema Borah
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation
Aavasavyuham
(Malayalam)
Producer: Krishand Films
Director: Krishand
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Children's Film
Gandhi&Co.
(Gujarati)
Producer: MD Media Corp
Director: Manish Saini
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
Best Direction
Godavari (The Holy Water)
(Marathi)
Director: Nikhil Mahajan
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
Best Actor
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
Lead Actor : Allu Arjun
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Actress
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)
2. Mimi (Hindi)
Lead Actress: Alia Bhatt
Lead Actress: Kriti Sanon
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actor
Mimi (Hindi)
Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Supporting Actress
The Kashmir Files
(Hindi)
Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Child Artist
Last Film Show (Chhello Show)
(Gujarati)
Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Male Playback Singer
RRR
(Telugu)
Singer: Kaala Bhairava
(Song: Komuram Bheemudo)
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Female Playback Singer
Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night)
(Tamil)
Singer: Shreya Ghoshal
(Song: Maayava Chaayavaa)
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Cinematography
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Screenplay
Nayattu (The Hunt)
(Malayalam)
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
Screenplay writer (original): Shahi Kabir
Screenplay writer (Adapted) :
Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha
Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Audiography
Chavittu
(Malayalam)
Jhilli (Discards)
(Bengali)
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/sync sound) :
Arun Asok & Sonu K P
Sound Designer: Aneesh Basu
Re-Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Editing
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Production Design
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Costume Designer
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee
Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)
Best Make-up Artist
Gangubai Kathiawadi
(Hindi)
Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Music Direction
Pushpa (The Rise Part I)
(Telugu)
RRR
(Telugu)
Music Director (Songs):
Devi Sri Prasad
Music Director (Background Score) :
M.M. Keeravaani
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
Best Lyrics
Konda Polam
(Telugu)
Lyricist: Chandrabose
(Song : Dham Dham Dham)
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Special Jury Award
Shershaah
Director: Vishnu Varadhan
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/-
Best Special Effects
RRR
(Telugu)
Special Effects Creator: V Srinivas Mohan
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Choreography
RRR
(Telugu)
Choreographer: Prem Rakshith
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
RRR
(Telugu)
Stunt Choreographer: King Soloman
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Assamese Film
Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine)
Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das
Director: Monjul Baruah
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Bengali Film
Kalkokkho – House of Time
Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.Ltd
Director: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film
Sardar Udham
(Hindi)
Producer: Kino Works LLP
Director: Sujit Sircar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Gujarati Film
Last Film Show
(Chhello Show)
Producer: Jugaad Motion Pictures
Director: Pan Nalin
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film
777 Charlie
Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd
Director: Kiranraj K
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Maithili Film
Samanantar (The Parallel)
Producer : Anirati Films
Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film
Ekda Kay Zala
Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLP
Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Malayalam Film
Home
Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd.
Director: Rojin.P.Thomas
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Meiteilon Film
Eikhoigi Yum
(Our Home)
Producer: Chingsubam Sheetal
Director: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Odia Film
Pratikshya
(The Wait)
Producer: Amiya Patnaik Productions
Director: Anupam Patnaik
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film
Kadaisi Vivasayi
(The Last Farmer)
Producer: Tribal Arts
Director: M. Manikandan
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Telugu Film
Uppena (Wave)
Producer: Mythri Movie Makers
Director: Sana Buchibabu
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Mishing Film
Boomba Ride
Producer: Quarter Moon productions
Director: Biswajit Bora
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Special Mention
1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)
2 . Jhilli (Discards)
3. Home
4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine
Late Shri Nallandi
Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas
Indrans
Jahanara Begum
Certificate only
Best Writing on Cinema
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
Title of the Book
Language
Name of the Author
Name of the Publisher
Medal and Cash prize
MUSIC BY LAXMIKANT PYARELAL: THE INCREDIBLY MELODIOUS JOURNEY
English
Rajiv Vijayakar
Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Award for Best Film Critic:
.
Name of Critic
Language
Medal and Cash Prize
Purushothama Charyulu
Telugu
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
Special Mention - Critic
.
Name of Critic
Language
Prize
Subramanya Badoor
Kannada
Certificate only