69th National Film Awards full list of winners with prize money: RRR bags 6 honours

The 69th National Film Awards for the year 2021 were announced in New Delhi on Thursday (August 24) with SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging six honours.

The Best Feature Film award was given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-feature Film has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

The Kashmir Files was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while RRR bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

Here is the full list of 69th National Film Awards winners

Non-Feature Films

Category of Award Title of the Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize

Best Non-Feature Film Ek Tha Gaon Producer & Director: Srishti Lakhera Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-each

Best Debut (Non-Feature Film Director) Paanchika Producer: Shreya Kapadiya Director: Ankit Kothari Rajat Kamal and Rs. 75,000/- each

Best Anthropological Fire on Edge Producer: Risen North East. Non Govt. Organisation Director: Pranab Jyoti Deka Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Biographical Flim/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi 2. Beyond Blast 1. Producer & Director: Somnath Mondal 2. Producer: Luwang Apokpa Mamikon Director: Saikhom Ratan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

Best Arts Film T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine Producer: NFDC Director: V. Packirisamy Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Science and Technology Film Ethos of Darkness Producer: Sri Ganesh Productions Director: Avijit Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Promotional Film (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry, etc.) Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’ Producer: Baba Cinemas Director: Hemant Verma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Environment Film including Agriculture Munnam Valavu Producer: Sree Gokulam Movies Director: RS Pradeep Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Film on Social Issues

Mithu Di Three Two One Producer & Director: Asim Kumar Sinha Producer: FTII Director: Himanshu Prajapati Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each (Shared)

Best Educational Film Sirpigalin Sirpangal Producer: KKV Media Venture Director: B Lenin Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Exploration/Adventure Film (to include sports) Ayushman Producer: Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Rajkumar N, Naveen Francis Director: Jacob Varghese Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Investigative Film Looking For Challan Producer: IGNCA Director: Bappa Ray Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Animation Film Kandittundu Producer: Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt.Ltd Director: Adithi Krishnadas Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Special Jury Award Rekha Director: Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- each

Best Short Fiction Film Dal Bhat Producer: Nemil Shah Director: Nemil Shah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Film on Family Values Chand Saanse Producer: Chandrakant Kulkarni Director: Pratima Joshi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Direction Smile Please Director: Bakul Matiyani Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/-

Best Cinematography Pataal - Tee Cinematographer: Bittu Rawat Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- each

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) Ek Tha Gaon Re-recordist (final mixed track): Unni krishnan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) Meen Raag Production sound recordist: Suruchi Sharma Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Editing If Memory Serves Me Right Editor: Abhro Banerjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Music Direction Succelent Music Director: Ishaan Divecha Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Narration/Voiceover Hathibondhu Voice Over: Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Special Mention 1. Baale Bangara 2. Karuvarai 3. The Healing Touch 4. Ek Duaa Aniruddha Jatkar Srikanth Deva Sweta Kumar Das Ram Kamal Mukherjee Certificate Only

Feature Films

Category of Award Title Of The Film Awardee Medal & Cash Prize

Best Feature Film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi) Producer: Rocketry Entertainment LLP Director: R Madhavan Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000 (each)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director Meppadiyan (Person above mentioned) (Malayalam) Producer: Unni Mukundan Films Private Ltd. Director: Vishnu Mohan Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment RRR (Telugu) Producer: DVV Entertainments LLP Director: S S Rajamouli Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration The Kashmir Files (Hindi) Producer :Zee Studios Limited Director : Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Film on Social Issues Anunaad-The Resonance (Assamese) Producer: Assam State Film Corporation Ltd. Director: Reema Borah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation Aavasavyuham (Malayalam) Producer: Krishand Films Director: Krishand Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Children's Film Gandhi&Co. (Gujarati) Producer: MD Media Corp Director: Manish Saini Swarna Kamal and Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

Best Direction Godavari (The Holy Water) (Marathi) Director: Nikhil Mahajan Swarna Kamal and Rs. 2,50,000/-

Best Actor Pushpa (The Rise Part I) (Telugu) Lead Actor : Allu Arjun Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Actress 1. Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) 2. Mimi (Hindi) Lead Actress: Alia Bhatt Lead Actress: Kriti Sanon Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Supporting Actor Mimi (Hindi) Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Supporting Actress The Kashmir Files (Hindi) Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Child Artist Last Film Show (Chhello Show) (Gujarati) Child Artist : Bhavin Rabari Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Male Playback Singer RRR (Telugu) Singer: Kaala Bhairava (Song: Komuram Bheemudo) Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Female Playback Singer Iravin Nizhal (Shadow of the Night) (Tamil) Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Song: Maayava Chaayavaa) Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Cinematography Sardar Udham (Hindi) Cameraman: Avik Mukhopadhayay Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Screenplay Nayattu (The Hunt) (Malayalam) Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) Screenplay writer (original): Shahi Kabir Screenplay writer (Adapted) : Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Audiography Chavittu (Malayalam) Jhilli (Discards) (Bengali) Sardar Udham (Hindi) Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/sync sound) : Arun Asok & Sonu K P Sound Designer: Aneesh Basu Re-Recording (Final Mixing): Sinoy Joseph Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Editing Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) Editor: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Production Design Sardar Udham (Hindi) Production Designer: Dmitrii Malich & Mansi Dhruv Mehta Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

Best Costume Designer Sardar Udham (Hindi) Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (Shared)

Best Make-up Artist Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi) Make-up Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Music Direction Pushpa (The Rise Part I) (Telugu) RRR (Telugu) Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad Music Director (Background Score) : M.M. Keeravaani Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/- (each)

Best Lyrics Konda Polam (Telugu) Lyricist: Chandrabose (Song : Dham Dham Dham) Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Special Jury Award Shershaah Director: Vishnu Varadhan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 2,00,000/-

Best Special Effects RRR (Telugu) Special Effects Creator: V Srinivas Mohan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Choreography RRR (Telugu) Choreographer: Prem Rakshith Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) RRR (Telugu) Stunt Choreographer: King Soloman Rajat Kamal and Rs. 50,000/-

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Assamese Film Anur (Eyes on the Sunshine) Producer: Gopendra Mohan Das Director: Monjul Baruah Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Bengali Film Kalkokkho – House of Time Producer: Aurora Film Corporation Pvt.Ltd Director: Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Hindi Film Sardar Udham (Hindi) Producer: Kino Works LLP Director: Sujit Sircar Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Gujarati Film Last Film Show (Chhello Show) Producer: Jugaad Motion Pictures Director: Pan Nalin Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Kannada Film 777 Charlie Producer: Parmvah Studios Pvt.Ltd Director: Kiranraj K Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Maithili Film Samanantar (The Parallel) Producer : Anirati Films Director: Niraj Kumar Mishra Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Marathi Film Ekda Kay Zala Producer : Gajavadana Showbox LLP Director: Saleel Shrinivas Kulkarni Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Malayalam Film Home Producer: Friday Film House Pvt.Ltd. Director: Rojin.P.Thomas Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Meiteilon Film Eikhoigi Yum (Our Home) Producer: Chingsubam Sheetal Director: Mayanglambam Romi Meitei Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Odia Film Pratikshya (The Wait) Producer: Amiya Patnaik Productions Director: Anupam Patnaik Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Tamil Film Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) Producer: Tribal Arts Director: M. Manikandan Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Telugu Film Uppena (Wave) Producer: Mythri Movie Makers Director: Sana Buchibabu Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Mishing Film Boomba Ride Producer: Quarter Moon productions Director: Biswajit Bora Rajat Kamal and Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Special Mention 1. Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) 2 . Jhilli (Discards) 3. Home 4. Anur - Eyes on the Sunshine Late Shri Nallandi Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas Indrans Jahanara Begum Certificate only