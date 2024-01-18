69th Filmfare Awards 2024 to be held in Gujarat’s GIFT City; nominations list out

The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held in Gandhinagar on January 27 and 28 in association with Gujarat tourism.



The awards gala, which will be held at GIFT City, will see actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor, performing on stage.

Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul will host the awards ceremony on January 28 while the curtain raiser will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna.

Gujarat will host the Filmfare Awards – annual awards that honour artistic and technical excellence in the Hindi-language film industry of India – for the first time and through that the state will be promoted as a film destination, officials said.

In July 2023, Gujarat government's Tourism Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with entertainment and lifestyle content company Worldwide Media to host the Filmfare Awards.

Filmfare Awards nominations

Meanwhile, it is Shah Rukh Khan versus Shah Rukh Khan at the 69th Filmfare Awards, where two of the his three hits of the year are nominated in the best film (popular) category.



Other nominees in the same segment include "12th Fail", "OMG 2" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

Shah Rukh is nominated in the best actor category for "Jawan" and "Dunki", alongside Ranbir Kapoor for "Animal", Ranveer Singh for "Rocky Aur Rani...", Sunny Deol for "Gadar 2" and Vicky Kaushal for "Sam Bahadur", who is also nominated in the best actor (critics) category for the film as well as in the best supporting category for "Dunki".

In the director category, the nominees include "Jawan" helmer Atlee, Karan Johar for "Rocky Aur Rani...", Amit Rai for "OMG2", Sandeep Reddy Vanga for "Animal", Siddharth Anand for "Pathaan" and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail".

The female actor category features Alia Bhatt for "Rocky Aur Rani..", Deepika Padukone for "Pathaan", Rani Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway", Taapsee Pannu for "Dunki", Bhumi Pednekar for "Thank You For Coming" and Kiara Advani for "Satyaprem Ki Katha".

The best film (critics) list also includes "12th Fail", "Bheed", "Faraaz", "Three of Us", "Joram", "Sam Bahadur" and "Zwigato".

Besides Kaushal, the best actor (critics) list features Abhishek Bachchan ("Ghoomer"), Jaideep Ahlawat ("Three of Us"), Manoj Bajpayee ("Joram"), Pankaj Tripathi ("OMG2"), Rajkummar Rao ("Bheed") and Vikrant Massey ("12th Fail").

The critics female actor category has names such as Deepti Naval for "Goldfish", Mukerji for "Mrs Chatterjee...", Fatima Sana Shaikh for "Dhak", Shefali Shah for "Three of Us", Saiyami Kher for "Ghoomer" and Shahana Goswami for "Zwigato".

The Filmfare Awards nominations list for the best supporting actor (male) will see "Animal" co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol contest for the black lady trophy. Nominees in the category also include Emraan Hashmi for "Tiger 3", Tota Roy Chowdhary for "Rocky Aur Rani..." and Aditya Rawal for "Faraaz". Veteran star Dharmedra's name in the category was conspicuously missing.

But his "Rocky Aur Rani..." co-stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi feature in the supporting category that also includes Ratna Pathak Shah for "Dhak", Tripti Dimri for "Animal" and Yami Gautam for "OMG2". Azmi has scored a double nomination in the segment for "Ghoomer".

The Filmfare Awards will also felicitate talent across categories such as editing, action, VFX, cinematography, production design, costume design, lyrics, music album, singer (male and female), story, screenplay, dialogue, background score, choreography and sound design.

(With agency inputs)