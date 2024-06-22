The glitz and glamour of Hollywood often overshadow the darker side of fame, where some artistes find themselves embroiled in shocking and tragic murder cases. From accusations of intentional homicide to accidental deaths, the following 10 actors and other celebs have had their lives and careers forever marked by the devastating consequences of violence. A caveat: This list includes actors who were involved in murder cases, either as suspects or victims, but not all were convicted of murder. The legal outcomes and circumstances vary greatly from case to case.

1. Robert Blake: This Emmy-winning actor, known for his role in the TV series Baretta, was charged with the murder of his wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, in 2001. Bakley was found shot to death in Blake’s car. A jury acquitted Blake of the murder charges in 2005, citing insufficient evidence. However, in a civil trial, Blake was found liable for Bakley’s wrongful death and ordered to pay $30 million in damages.





2. Snoop Dogg: In 1993, the rapper (whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr.) and his bodyguard, McKinley Lee, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a rival gang member, Philip Woldemariam. Snoop Dogg claimed self-defense, and both he and Lee were acquitted in 1996 after a highly publicized trial.





3. Matthew Broderick: While on vacation in Northern Ireland in 1987, Broderick was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter. He was initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving but later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of careless driving. Broderick was fined and suffered minor injuries in the accident.





4. Rebecca Gayheart: In 2001, actress Rebecca Gayheart was driving when she struck and killed a nine-year-old boy who was crossing the street. Gayheart pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to three years of probation, a one-year suspension of her license, a $2,800 fine, and 750 hours of community service.





5. Lane Garrison: The Prison Break actor was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and DUI after a 2006 car crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger. Garrison, who was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time, served 17 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution to the victim's family.





6. Ryan O'Neal: In 2007, a physical altercation between Ryan O'Neal and his son, Griffin O'Neal, resulted in a gunshot and injuries to another man. While Ryan O'Neal was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, no charges were ultimately filed against him. Griffin O'Neal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm but later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.





7. Felicia Pearson: The actress, known for her role on the HBO series The Wire, was convicted of second-degree murder in 2008 for her involvement in the shooting death of a woman during a fight. She served six and a half years in prison before being released in 2015.





8. Caitlyn Jenner: In 2015, Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) was involved in a fatal car accident that resulted in the death of another driver. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and concluded that Jenner was not speeding and did not violate any laws. However, the family of the deceased filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which was settled out of court.





9. Johnny Lewis: The actor, known for his role on the TV show Sons of Anarchy, was found dead in 2012 after allegedly killing his 81-year-old landlady and her cat. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but it is believed that Lewis may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.





10. Michael Jace: This actor, best known for his role on the TV series The Shield, was convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, April Jace, in 2014. Jace shot his wife in front of their two young children and was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.