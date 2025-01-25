Shah slams Kejriwal’s ‘politics of deceit and lies’, says BJP will end it

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of playing "politics of deceit and lies" and exhorted people to vote for the BJP for the progress of Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah, who addressed two public meetings in Delhi ahead of the February 5 assembly polls, said that unlike the AAP, which did not fulfil any of its poll promises, the BJP's "double-engine" government will deliver on all its promises.

The home minister also slammed the AAP for allegedly misleading people by claiming that the BJP will discontinue all existing welfare schemes in Delhi if it comes to power in the city.

"PM Modi has assured that no existing welfare scheme for the poor in Delhi will be discontinued and Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies... They are misleading people. I am saying it again that the BJP will not discontinue any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor," the minister said at a public meeting in Rajouri Garden.

He was campaigning for the BJP's Rajouri Garden candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Shah alleged that the AAP government did not do anything during its 10-year tenure apart from betraying the people of Delhi.

"Several scams took place under the AAP government like DTC bus scam, smart classroom scam, CCTV scam," he claimed.

Public money meant for opening new hospitals and schools, and cleaning the Yamuna river was wasted in "scams", he charged.

Kejriwal, who came into politics saying that he would not accept any government bungalow, built a 'sheesh mahal' worth Rs 52 crore for himself, the BJP leader said.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but was involved in the liquor scam worth crores of rupees," he alleged.

He further alleged that Kejriwal had promised to shut down liquor shops in residential areas but instead opened them near schools and religious places.

"But PM Modi acted sternly and put him and his ministers behind bars," Shah said.

He said Kejriwal had also promised to clean the Yamuna and take a dip in it but he did not do either.

"Today BJP workers took Kejriwal's effigy for a dip in the Yamuna and that also fell sick," he said.

The minister said the BJP will make a Yamuna riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat if it wins the Delhi polls.

Vote for the BJP and strengthen PM Modi's hands to end the "politics of deceit and lies", Shah told the gathering.

"We have to make Delhi garbage-free, remove 'aapda' (disaster -- referring to AAP) and ensure potable water supply. To make Delhi the number one capital in the world, make Modi ji win," he said.

Addressing another public meeting in Tri Nagar, Shah alleged that the AAP government gave shelter to Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Delhi.

He appealed to the people to oust the AAP and vote for the BJP.

"The BJP will free Delhi from Bangladeshis and Rohingyas," he added.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. PTI

