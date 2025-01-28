Delhi polls I Rahul goes all out: 'Kejriwal involved in country's biggest scam'

It's Rahul vs Kejriwal head-on.

At an election rally in Patparganj on Tuesday (January 28), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, accusing them of corruption and failing the people of Delhi.

Rahul’s remarks targeted Kejriwal’s political promises and leadership, highlighting what he described as the AAP chief’s abandonment of the public during times of crisis.

Rahul mocks Kejriwal

Rahul even mocked Kejriwal’s image as an "outsider promising change", saying, “Kejriwal used to drive a small car and promised a different kind of politics. He said he would change Delhi, but when the poor needed him most, when Delhi was torn by violence, he vanished."

'Country's biggest political scam'

Accusing Kejriwal of hypocrisy, Rahul added, “He promised to clean up politics, but instead, he was involved in the country’s biggest liquor scam. Everyone has seen the photos of his Sheesh Mahal. When Narendra Modi decided to take away my house after I was disqualified as an MP, I handed over the keys without hesitation. But Kejriwal continued living in his Sheesh Mahal.”

On Manish Sisodia, Rahul slammed his decision to leave his Patparganj seat for a new constituency in Jangpura. “Manish Sisodia was a key player in the liquor scam along with Kejriwal. This time, he ran away from Patparganj to seek refuge in a new seat,” the Opposition leader said.