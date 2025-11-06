Priyanka Gandhi says NDA will be ousted from Bihar if polls are free and fair
The Congress leader slams NDA government over alleged infrastructure failures in Bihar, claiming 27 bridges have collapsed in the state in the past three years
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (November 6) asserted that if the Bihar Assembly elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be ousted and replaced by an administration that works for the poor, women, and the youth.
