Priyanka Gandhi says NDA will be ousted from Bihar if polls are free and fair

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday (November 6) asserted that if the Bihar Assembly elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, the NDA government will be ousted and replaced by an administration that works for the poor, women, and the youth.

Infrastructure failures

Addressing a poll rally in Motihari, Priyanka alleged that the NDA government has shown no respect for the people of Bihar, who have contributed immensely to the nation’s development.

Also Read: NDA wants to form govt in Bihar through 'vote chori', says Priyanka

"BJP leaders urge people to vote for the NDA in the name of religion, not for development. If this election is free and fair, the people of Bihar will uproot this government and vote for the one that works for the poor, women, and the youth," she said.

Criticising the NDA government for "poor infrastructure" in the state, the Congress leader also claimed that "27 bridges have collapsed in the past three years" in Bihar.

(With agency inputs)