'Poison in Yamuna' remark: Kejriwal booked in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) A case has been registered Haryana's Kurukshetra district against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his "poison in Yamuna" remark in on Tuesday.

The development comes a day before the assembly polls in Delhi.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered against the former Delhi chief minister and other unknown members of the Aam Aadmi Party at Shahabad police station on a complaint filed by Kurukshetra resident and advocate Jagmohan Manchanda on Tuesday.

Kejriwal has been under fire from the BJP for his "poison in Yamuna" remark with the saffron party leaders criticising him for his "irresponsible" statement.

The BJP leaders had accused Kejriwal of spreading fear not only among Delhi's people but also among Haryana's citizens with his false claims.

The case has been registered under sections including 192 (penalizes those who maliciously or wantonly provoke others with the intent to incite a riot), 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant accused Kejriwal of making provocative statements and wild allegations against the state of Haryana including Haryana government and the BJP.

Manchanda in his complaint alleged that Kejriwal, in conspiracy with other members of AAP, has given such provocative, false and misleading statements with "an ulterior motive and desperation to cause havoc and riots in Delhi and Haryana which would sway some votes towards him".

Kejriwal deliberately, intentionally and consciously has given this false statement, the complainant alleged.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the complainant in a court of the sub-divisional magistrate in Shahabad.

The AAP had earlier accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it was trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had also alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the February 5 assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die.

Can anything be more disgusting than this? "The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X recently. PTI

