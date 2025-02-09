Hectic parleys on to pick new Delhi CM; swearing-in after Modi's return from US

The formation of the new government in Delhi is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the US this week, according to sources in the BJP.

As per media reports, the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand event that will mark the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 26 years and the chief ministers of all the NDA-ruled states will be invited to grace the occasion.

Nadda meets Shah

In a related development, BJP president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday as the party's exercise to pick the new chief minister of Delhi gathered pace.



Also read: Delhi's next CM: Parvesh Verma, Smriti Irani among top contenders

Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had held consultations regarding government formation at the BJP headquarters on Saturday as well after Modi delivered a victory speech to jubilant party workers.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva will meet the 48 newly elected MLAs this evening. Even as the BJP leadership is yet to announce its choice for the CM's post, newly-elected New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma is being seen as the frontrunner after he emerged as a giant slayer by defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma frontrunner

A former two-time MP from West Delhi, Verma was denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections last year. He then jumped into the Assembly poll arena, took on Kejriwal in a seat he had won thrice in a row and defeated him by 4,000 votes. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.

Speaking to the media after the BJP's capital comeback, Verma said the party leadership will decide the next chief minister of Delhi. “This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi, who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks, and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me.”

Political message

However, with larger political messaging often guiding the party's choices in choosing its chief ministers in different states, political observers believe that Delhi would be no exception.

While visible faces such as Parvesh Verma and seasoned organisational leaders like Satish Upadhyay, Vijender Gupta, Ashish Sood and Pawan Sharma are being talked about, the BJP has a history of elevating leaders with a relatively low public profile.

A BJP leader said the party could also consider an MLA with ‘Purvanchal’ background, a Sikh, or a woman, depending on the political calculations guiding its top brass.



Also read: Delhi didn't just vote in BJP, it also sought to fix warring rival parties

Surprise in store?

Past experience, including in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in 2023, and Odisha last year, leave little room for speculation on such matters, he added.

The BJP picked Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh, Bhajanlal Sharma in Rajasthan and Mohan Charan Majhi in Odisha, taking most political observers by surprise.

“You never know... The national leadership can come up with an altogether fresh face who fits the bill and is capable of discharging the duties as the Delhi chief minister amid high expectations of the people,” the BJP leader said.