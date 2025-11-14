Modi terms NDA’s landslide win in Bihar as victory of good governance and development

Beginning with the prime minister, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance applauded the resounding victory in the Bihar assembly elections and thanked the electorate for giving them a mandate for another five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 14) termed the NDA's landslide win as a victory of good governance, development, and the spirit of public welfare and social justice.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also congratulated the BJP's alliance partners - Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP-RV supremo Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.

"Deepest gratitude to my family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections," Modi said.

The prime minister said the resounding public mandate will empower the NDA to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar.

"The NDA has ensured all-round development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said.

The prime minister also thanked every NDA worker who worked tirelessly and took the ruling alliance's development agenda to the people.

"I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart," he said.

"In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said.

‘Historic’: JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda hailed NDA's victory in Bihar polls as "historic" and said it is a seal of trust for development and welfare policies of the "double engine" government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a post on X, Nadda said the "resounding majority" that the NDA has got in the election is also proof that people of Bihar have completely rejected the Mahagathbandhan's 'jungle raj' and corruption, and embraced the dimensions of "good governance, stability, and development" of the ruling coalition.

This "unprecedented mandate" will give a concrete form to fulfil the NDA's resolve of making Bihar a developed state and India a developed country, he added.

‘People’s stamp of approval’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the overwhelming mandate for the NDA in Bihar is the people's stamp of approval on its work for development, women's safety, good governance, and the welfare of the poor.

In a series of posts on X, Shah said that in the last 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked wholeheartedly for Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked to pull the state out of the darkness of 'jungle raj'.

"A heartfelt salute to the people of 'Bihar Bhumi', the protectors of knowledge, hard work and democracy," Shah said.

"Every single vote cast by the people of Bihar is a symbol of trust in the Modi government's policy against infiltrators who threaten India's security and resources, and against those who support them. The public has given a strong answer to those who protect infiltrators for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said.

The home minister said the people of Bihar have indicated the mood of the entire country that purification of the voter list is essential and there is no room for politics against it.

"This is why the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has today been relegated to the bottom rung in Bihar," he said.

He said the people now give their mandate solely on the basis of "politics of performance".

"I congratulate Shri @narendramodi Ji, Shri @NitishKumar Ji, and all the leaders and workers of the NDA. At the same time, I salute all the workers of @BJP4Bihar, from the booth level to the state level, who actualised this result through their tireless efforts," Shah said.

He also assured the people of Bihar, "especially our mothers and sisters", that the NDA government, under the leadership of Modi, will fulfil the mandate given to it.

‘Nitish will continue as CM’: Chirag Paswan

Riding on the clear trends of Bihar Assembly polls which pointed towards a landslide victory of the NDA alliance over the Mahagathbandhan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that he firmly believed that Nitish Kumar would continue to remain the state's chief minister.

Paswan attributed the "arrogance" of the Tejaswai Yadav-Rahul Gandhi-led opposition alliance for its thumping defeat and stated that the people's "faith in the unity of NDA partners" was the reason behind their convincing win.

"I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar will remain the Bihar chief minister. Arrogance is the cause for the opposition's humiliating loss and it is the sole factor that led to its downfall," Paswan told reporters.

‘Victory of good governance’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the victory of NDA in Bihar shows the faith people have towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a post on X, the senior BJP leader called it a victory of good governance and development.

“This victory is an expression of the faith people of Bihar have towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and their trust towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji," Chouhan said.

"Whether it is about providing new employment opportunities to the youth, or the resolve to ensure justice for 'aadhi abadi' (women), or the issue of increasing the income of farmers; the NDA government has proven itself on every yardstick," he said.

‘Endorsement of path of development’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated the voters, workers, and office bearers of the NDA for their resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the dedicated workers and office bearers of the BJP-NDA alliance for their resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, and congratulations to the people! This historic victory is a testament to the people of Bihar's unwavering faith in the development-oriented guidance of our respected Prime Minister @narendramodi jee and the public welfare policies of the double-engine government. This mandate is an endorsement of the path of development, good governance, prosperity, and stability on which a new Bihar is confidently moving forward."

Messages from Gujarat's BJP leaders

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "politics of development" for the party's resounding win in Bihar assembly polls.

Union Jal Shakti minister and former Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil said instead of indulging in caste-based electoral politics, which is common in Bihar, PM Modi sought votes solely on the basis of development.

"I congratulate PM Modi on the NDA government's historic victory in Bihar. This victory is the victory of Modi's politics of development. Also, this is a victory of good governance, corruption-free governance, a sense of security through Operation Sindoor, and victory of Modi's resolve to make India a developed country," Bhupendra Patel said in the presence of Vishwakarma.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for the Congress' dismal performance, Vishwakarma said, "On the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, his great-grandson has gifted his party its 95th defeat. The party's tally may not be among the top five. There cannot be a more severe defeat than this for Gandhi."

‘People rejected Congress’s lies about SIR’: TN BJP

The people of Bihar have rejected the Congress and the lies it scripted on SIR, and the election trends indicated that people solidly back the BJP-led NDA, the Tamil Nadu BJP said on Friday.

Terming the Bihar poll results as NDA's “historic victory,” Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the results were proof that the people have completely ignored the 'Indi' alliance, which is anti-people.

National Co-Incharge, BJP Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy congratulated Bihar for re-electing NDA, and said “the decisive and thumping majority secured by the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections stands as a powerful endorsement of the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and the unwavering commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party in serving the nation.”

Party state president Nainar Nagendran said the poll result was another jewel in the crown of the NDA. “The NDA has come to power for the second consecutive time in Bihar, after crushing the conspiracies and false propaganda of the Congress and its allies,” Nagendran said on ‘X.’ He further said, “the BJP’s next journey is marching towards victory with the overwhelming support of the people, in Tamil Nadu.”

Former state president K Annamalai said the people of Bihar scripted history with a landslide mandate for the NDA, reaffirming their immense trust in the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the results proved that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a “big liar.” It also proved that both the CPI and CPI (M) are irrelevant to our country, and that the people will not tolerate corrupt politicians,” Narayanan said.

The NDA comprising BJP, JD(U) and other parties were on course for a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections by taking the lead in 204 seats in the 243-member House.

The opposition grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties could manage to take the lead in 33 seats, 81 fewer than what it had bagged in the 2020 elections.

(With agency inputs)