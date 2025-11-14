Bihar elections: Modi predicts Congress split; signals aggressive Bengal push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 14) predicted that the Congress would face another internal split and cautioned its allies to be “extremely careful”, as he launched a sharp attack on the party during his address at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.



Speaking on the day the NDA swept the Bihar elections, Modi accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions, fuelling caste-religion divides, and running a negative campaign with “frivolous claims” such as alleged vote theft.

Slams Congress stand

Beginning his speech with “Jai Chhathi Maiya”, he said the public had “created a huge stir – garda uda diya hai”, by handing the NDA a decisive victory. He reiterated that while he repeatedly flagged “Jungle Raj” and “Katta Sarkar” during the campaign, it was only the Congress that objected, not the RJD. “Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar. The people have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said.

He said the party had “no positive vision for the country” and insisted that its conduct had alienated voters. “When the Congress criticises the Election Commission and talks about ‘vote chori’, it exposes its mindset,” he said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said he had warned the Congress’s allies that the party is a parasite and a liability for them. In a swipe at the top Congress leadership, he said some 'naamdars' within the party are drowning everyone with them.

Modi further stated that Congress has not returned to power in several states for decades. “Today, the Congress has become MMC- Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this, and therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics,” he said.

Unveils new ‘MY formula’

Modi also redefined the traditional “MY formula”, once used to refer to Muslim and Yadav voters. He said the NDA had created a new, positive “MY” — Mahila (women) and Youth — who formed a powerful and inclusive voter base. Bihar’s young population across castes and religions, he said, had rejected the “old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj era” and voted for aspirations instead of identity politics.

The prime minister described the NDA’s performance as the product of long-term grassroots work. “We are servants of the people. With our hard work, we have earned their trust. That is why the entire Bihar has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA sarkar’,” he said, crediting BJP workers for the victory.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated allegations of electoral fraud, saying the Bihar mandate was a strong endorsement of India’s democratic system.

Signals Bengal push

Modi connected the Bihar result to the BJP’s broader ambitions in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are approaching.



Drawing a political parallel, he said, “The Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar, and this victory, like the river, has paved the way for our victory in Bengal.” He urged the people of Bengal to “uproot Jungle Raj” and said the mandate would energise BJP workers not only there but across the southern states as well.

The NDA is well on its way to secure over 200 of Bihar’s 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party. Modi ended by telling supporters: “Your hopes are my pledge and your dreams are my inspiration.”