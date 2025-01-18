Free power, water for tenants too if AAP wins Delhi again: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that his party would take decisive steps to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants, if re-elected to power in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal highlighted concerns raised by tenants across Delhi. "Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent, who say that they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of the free electricity and water schemes," he said.

"We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom hail from the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water," the former Delhi chief minister added.

He said this is his guarantee to every tenant in Delhi that a comprehensive plan will be implemented to ensure that these benefits reach the rented households.

Reacting to the AAP supremo's announcement, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav claimed that in a desperate bid to salvage his eroded voter base, Kejriwal is recycling his old, unfulfilled promises to impress the voters.

"This latest lie of giving free power and water to tenants is an old gimmick that he had indulged in before the 2015 and 2019 Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal has failed to fulfil his promises in the last 10 years and why is he repeating them now, when defeat stares at him in the Delhi Assembly elections to end his corrupt rule?" Yadav asked.

Kejriwal said wherever he goes, tenants tell him that they benefit from the excellent schools in the city, mohalla clinics, hospitals, free bus rides and free treatment, but do not get the benefits of free electricity and water, according to an official statement.

"After the elections, when our government is formed, we will introduce a plan and build a system that ensures that tenants in Delhi start receiving the benefits of free electricity and water," the statement quoted the AAP leader as saying.

After the announcement, Chief Minister Atishi said on X: "Arvind Kejriwal's gift for our tenant brothers and sisters living in Delhi. After the formation of the AAP government, now lakhs of tenants living in Delhi will also be able to avail themselves of the benefit of the free electricity and water scheme. With this announcement, Kejriwal has once again proved that he understands the needs of every person in Delhi and also fulfils them."

Echoing similar sentiments, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on X: "A historic step taken by Kejriwal for tenants and Purvanchali brothers. After schemes like free treatment for tenants and brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region in Delhi, free bus travel for women, and free education, now facilities like free electricity and water will also be available. This step by Arvind Kejriwal is a great effort to bring relief and respect in their lives."

The announcement comes as the AAP ramps up its campaign for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which are set to be declared on February 8.

Seeking a third consecutive term in power in the capital, the AAP has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths. PTI

