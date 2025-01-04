Delhi polls | RSS mother of BJP and AAP, both follow Hindutva: Owaisi

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the BJP and AAP are ideologically one and that RSS is the mother of the two parties.

There is no difference between the BJP and the AAP and they both follow Hindutva, he said.

"The mother (RSS) created them (BJP and APP). RSS created Jan Sangh and later BJP was formed in 1980. The other (was formed) in 2012-13. There is a big institute. It is lab grown Hindutva. It (AAP) was formed there," he told reporters here, when asked if the BJP and AAP are into Hindutva politics in the Delhi polls.

Owaisi said his party would contest the polls in the national capital. The party's Delhi unit president would decide on the number of seats it would contest.

The AIMIM president charged that the trash in Delhi is being dumped in localities where Muslims live.

The Aam Aadmi Party does a "drama" that it has built schools and hospitals, but the claims of development are false. This can be seen in localities of the Muslims, he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laying the foundation stone for a college named after Veer Savarkar in Delhi on Friday, Owaisi said he would like to ask Modi whether the NDA government accepts the Kapoor commission of inquiry findings which reportedly stated that Savarkar was part of the conspiracy of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

While the BJP's hatred towards Mughals is known, how come the BJP "loves" the person who had a role in Gandhiji's assassination, he claimed.

He also alleged that there is no real benefit with PM Modi sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer Dargah and that the government should take steps to stop claims being filed in courts disputing the existing mosques or Dargahs.

The message behind sending the 'chadar' is that the government takes care of those who keep faith in the mosques. However, the BJP and Sangh Parivar people are going to courts stating that Khwaja Ajmeri Dargah is not a Dargah as was their argument with some mosques, he said.

The real work of the government is to put an end to such claims, Owaisi said.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday offered a ceremonial 'chadar' sent by PM Modi at Ajmer Dargah on the 'Urs' of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Asked about Modi sending the 'chadar', Owaisi said that those belonging to the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits are approaching courts seeking excavations at several places in the country with the claim that the existing mosque is not a mosque or a Dargah is not a Dargah."If the Prime Minister wants, all these things will be stopped," he said.

More than seven such issues related to mosques are from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On the Centre lodging a protest with China over the formation of two counties, Owaisi said the government seeks investment from China and is tolerating the import imbalance with the neighbouring country.

"This government is scared of China. What protest? They (China) are forming counties, dam on our land? Who will suffer if the dam is built," he asked.

Why has the government not been able to stop such actions by China, he further asked.

On the Sambhal issue, he charged that "one-sided oppression" is happening in the Uttar Pradesh town.

The AIMIM president also said the Centre should clarify the share of Muslims in PM housing and other government schemes. PTI

