Delhi polls | BJP offered Rs 15 crore to seven AAP candidates: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to induce seven AAP candidates to switch sides, days before the results of the February 5 assembly election are announced. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

Singh said in a press conference that the BJP made phone calls to seven AAP MLAs, who also contested these elections, offering each of them Rs 15 crore to join the BJP.

"Some were even offered in face-to-face meetings," he said.

"This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat before the results, and that is why it is trying something like this," he added.

The MP mentioned that the party has advised its candidates to record such calls and use spy cameras to document any face-to-face meetings if the offers are made.

Polling across Delhi's 70 constituencies took place on February 5 to decide the electoral fate of 699 candidates.

The results, scheduled to be announced on February 8, will determine whether the AAP can secure a third consecutive term in power or if the BJP will break its 27-year-long wait to return to the capital. PTI

