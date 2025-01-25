Delhi polls | AAP poster features Rahul in list of ‘dishonest' people; Cong hits back

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (January 25) escalated its campaign against the Congress, dubbing its leader Rahul Gandhi as one of the “dishonest people” along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

This was the first sign of real aggression by the AAP after a string of attacks on it by Rahul. Until now, AAP convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had publicly avoided taking on Rahul, though he made critical comments about the Congress.



Attack on Rahul

For the first time, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has featured prominently in the AAP campaign posters.

The poster, which bears the provocative tagline "Kejriwal's honesty will outweigh all the dishonest people", also features photos of Modi, Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi BJP leaders.

The poster was released after Rahul hit out at Kejriwal over his governance track record, claiming he cannot match the achievements of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.



Congress leader Ajay Maken, who has dubbed Kejriwal “anti-national,” and Sandeep Dikshit, son of Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting against the AAP chief, also feature in the poster.

Rahul vs Kejriwal

“Delhi now wants the real development model of Sheila Dikshit and not the false propaganda and PR model of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal,” Rahul said at a recent rally.

The Congress leader had previously alleged that Kejriwal was aping Modi’s “strategy of propaganda and false promises” while failing to address rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the capital.

On another occasion, he alleged that both Modi and Kejriwal do not want marginalised groups such as Dalits and tribals to receive their due.



Congress hits back

Meanwhile, Congress leader Alka Lamba, who is contesting against Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji constituency, has dared Kejriwal to quit INDIA alliance, claiming that it was the latter who "bagged" the grand old party for forging an alliance prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



