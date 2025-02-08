Delhi polls a lesson for those aiming to defeat BJP alone: J&K Congress

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The outcome of the Delhi Assembly polls is a lesson for all, especially those who believe that they can fight against the BJP-RSS combine alone, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress said on Saturday.

The BJP cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, extending its imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"The verdict of Delhi is against the AAP, which was in power for 10 years, and its failure to deliver on promises, but also due to its over-ambition and overconfidence to defeat the BJP on its own by going solo in these elections.

"The politics of opportunism, deceit and over-ambition of the AAP led to its defeat and the victory of the BJP," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement here.

He said the Delhi poll results are a lesson for all, especially those who believe that they can fight against the BJP-RSS combine alone, indulge in opportunism or selective fight against communal and divisive politics, thus weakening the Congress-led battle against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The election results have clearly established that no fight is possible against the BJP-RSS combine without the Congress, especially when they are in power and having control over various institutions like ED, CBI, IT and other law-enforcement agencies," Sharma said.

The Congress leader expressed confidence that his party will emerge stronger with like-minded secular parties in its fight against the politics and ideology of the BJP-RSS.

"The vote share of the Congress has increased in Delhi, although the results are not as per our expectations, but its re-emergence as a strong force in the future is certain because of its consistency in politics and policy," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)