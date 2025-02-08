'We are keen Delhi gets govt which serves': Sitharaman on election results

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said it is the need of the hour that Delhi gets a government which serves its people, as BJP leads in the Delhi Assembly elections for which counting of votes is underway.

Talking to reporters after addressing the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank, Sitharaman said the need of the hour for attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is that India's National Capital Region, should have a government which serves the cause of its people.

"... happy to know that because under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people," she said.

The minister further said that she strongly believes that the roadmap that the Prime Minister has set for the country should certainly take Delhi on the top priority and serve its people from every point of view for all the Human Development Indicator-related issues and also the fundamental infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and people's healthcare. PTI

