Congress reviews Bihar debacle; contestants flag cash transfer, seat-sharing delay

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Several of the Congress leaders who contested the recent Bihar assembly elections conveyed to the party's top brass on Thursday that the NDA government's Rs 10,000 transfer to women beneficiaries, delay in seat-sharing deal among the Mahagathbandhan allies and internal rift were among the reasons for their defeat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal met the candidates to hold a review meeting with them days after the Bihar poll debacle.

The three top leaders met the candidates in batches of 10.

Later, they also deliberated on the reasons for the massive defeat with senior state leaders, including Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, AICC leader in-charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, Congress MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Tariq Anwar, and Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

Sources said some leaders also flagged alleged voter list irregularities and other electoral malpractices.

The Congress' Araria MLA, Abidur Rahman, said, "There were several reasons for the defeat. The first reason is that 10,000 rupees were given in violation of the model code of conduct. The alliance could not be formed at the right time. There was a friendly contest in 10-11 seats, which sent a wrong message to the public." "The alliance should have been formed on time. The spread of religious and caste frenzy had an impact," he said, and also cited AIMIM's strong performance in the Seemanchal belt of Bihar.

The situation was such that if a man voted for the Congress, his wife voted for the NDA, Rahman said, elaborating on the impact of the transfer of Rs 10,000 to women beneficiaries.

There was discord between the old and young party leaders, Rahman claimed.

Another contestant Tauqeer Alam said that the leadership met the candidates in groups of 10 and held a discussion on the reasons for the defeat.

There were some reports of an altercation between two candidates during the review meeting but Independent MP from Purnia Pappu Yadav refuted them and said these reports were "false".

The Congress won only six of the 61 seats it contested in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Its state unit president Rajesh Kumar lost from the Kutumba seat, legislature party leader in the outgoing Assembly, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was defeated by JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami from the Kadwa seat by a margin of 18,368 votes.

The six Congress candidates who won are Surendra Prasad (Valmiki Nagar), Abhisekh Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Bishwas (Forbesganj), Abidur Rehman (Araria), Mohd Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari). PTI

