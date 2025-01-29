Delhi polls: ₹2,500 for women, caste census, ministry for Purvanchalis in Congress manifesto

As the countdown to the Delhi polls begins, the Congress on Wednesday (January 29) launched its manifesto a few days before the elections, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, in its five guarantees also promised a monthly grant of ₹2,500 to women under its 'Pyari Didi Yojana', ₹25 lakh health insurance, ₹8,500 as monthly scholarship for unemployed youth, ₹500 for cooking gas cylinders, and 300 units of free power for families.

Among the key promises made by the Congress include ending contract jobs and making all jobs permanent; 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs; increasing the pension amount from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 and providing ₹1.1 lakh for the marriage of daughters of widows.

Tackling pollution

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh highlighted the party's focus on improving public health and addressing pollution in the city as well.

“A guarantee means it is the right of the public. Five guarantees have been announced for the people of Delhi. Right now, in Delhi, it is not about ease of doing business but ease of breathing. If you see any parameter for pollution and chemical contamination, none can match Delhi. Neither BJP nor AAP government in Delhi have taken this issue seriously," Ramesh said.

100 Indira canteens

The manifesto, which has been divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav. He was flanked by Congress communications incharge Jairam Ramesh.

The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at ₹5 in its manifesto. The Congress is also offering better opportunities to 7.5 lakh street vendors, opening 24-hour dispensaries in each ward and setting up 700 public libraries for students.

Ramesh targeted the BJP-led central government and AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution and said both of them have failed to tackle the crisis.

AAP's promises

Meanwhile, AAP in its manifesto said it will give ₹2,100 monthly salary to women voters under the 'Mahila Samman Yojna', if they are voted back to power in the capital. Free treatment for senior citizens above 60 years at both public and private hospitals and funding for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards have been promised by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

He will also give extended free electricity and water benefits to tenants in Delhi if AAP returns to power.

BJP manifesto

The BJP too has promised ₹2,500 to women voters under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ and for pregnant women an amount of ₹21,000 with six nutrition kits. The saffron party also said they will give ₹500 LPG cylinders for economically weaker sections, extra free cylinders during festivals, and higher pensions for senior citizens.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)