BJP releases second list for Bihar polls, Maithili Thakur to contest from Alinagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (October 15) released its second list of 12 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls due in November, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar constituency and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

The list also said that Ram Chandra Prasad will contest from the Hayaghat seat, while Chhoti Kumari and Rakesh Ojha from Chhapra and Shahpur, respectively.

Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan will contest the polls from Rosera and Agiaon seats, reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Singer Maithili Thakur fielded from the Alinagar seat. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra from the Buxar seat pic.twitter.com/XuJCtEGjpA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

According to the list, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur and Subhash Singh from the Gopalganj seat.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is currently in power in Bihar with Janata Dal (United)’s Nitish Kumar serving as its chief minister.

Elections will be held in Bihar on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

(With Agency inputs)