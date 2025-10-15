BJP names candidates for Assembly bypolls in 5 states

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in different states, fielding Aga Syed Mohsin and Devyani Rana from Budgam and Nagrota seats respectively in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has named Babulal Soren for from Ghatshila seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes in Jharkhand.

In Odisha, Jay Dholakia will join the fray from Nuapada and Lankala Deepak Reddy will contest from Jubilee Hills in Telangana, according to the candidates' list released by the BJP.

The voting for assembly bypolls in eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11. The counting of votes will be done on November 14. PTI

