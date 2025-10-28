Bihar polls: Salient features of Mahagathbandhan's manifesto
The Grand Alliance has promised, among other things, 200 units of free electricity to every family
Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) Salient features of the INDIA bloc manifesto for Bihar polls, released on Tuesday.
* Law will be enacted to provide government jobs to one member of each family in state within 20 days of the formation of INDIA bloc government.
* All Jeevika CM (Community Mobiliser) will be made permanent and given status of government employees. Salary will be Rs 30,000 per month.
* Interest on existing loans of Jeevika Didis will be waived and they will be provided interest-free loans for two years.
* Contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent.
* Skill-based employment will be created in sectors such as IT, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), dairy-based industries, agro-based industries, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism.
* Educational city will be set up on 2,000 acres, along with industry clusters and five new expressways.
* Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be implemented.
* Under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1, and Rs 30,000 per year for next five years.
* Government will introduce BETI and MAI schemes, ensuring Benefits, Education, Training, and Income for daughters, and Housing, Food, and Income for mothers.
* Under Social Security Pension Scheme, widows and senior citizens will receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 every year. Persons with disabilities will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000.
* Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.
* Application and examination fees for competitive exams will be abolished, and free travel to and from the examination centers will be provided.
* Strict action will be taken to prevent paper leaks and exam irregularities.
* Domicile policy will be implemented to ensure employment priority for residents of Bihar.
* Women's college will be established in every sub-division, and degree colleges will be opened in all 136 blocks.
* All unaided affiliated colleges in state will be recognised as "aided colleges," and teachers and staff will receive salaries and allowances equivalent to those in government-aided colleges.
* Farmers will be guaranteed purchase of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and mandi and market committees will be revived. Mandis will be set up at divisions, sub-divisions, and block levels.
*The APMC Act will be reinstated.
* Every person will receive free health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
* Healthcare facilities will be upgraded at the district level, with super-specialty services and expert doctors appointed in all district hospitals and medical colleges so that patients do not have to seek treatment outside the state.
* Government employees will receive healthcare facilities similar to those provided under the CGHS scheme.
* Under MGNREGA, the current daily wage of Rs 255 will be increased immediately to Rs 300 and the 100-day work limit will be raised to 200 days.
* Pressure will be exerted on the central government to ensure a Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage across Bihar.
* Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act will be enacted.
* Two hundred students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be sent abroad for scholarships.
* Reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent.
* For Scheduled Castes (SC), reservation will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent and proportional increase will be ensured for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
* Government will adopt a Zero Tolerance Policy towards crime.
* A fixed tenure will be set for SPs and Station House Officers (SHOs * Constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected.
* Waqf Amendment Act will be halted and Waqf property management will be made transparent, welfare-oriented, and useful.
* Management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to members of Buddhist community.
* Labour Census will be conducted to provide monthly financial assistance and skill training to labourers.
* Dedicated department will be established for welfare of migrant workers.
* Centralised digital database will be created to record migrants' names, addresses, professions, and emergency contact details to promote their welfare.
* Special Bihar Mitra Centers will be established in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Bengaluru, and Ludhiana to provide legal aid, skill training, and employment assistance.
*Honorarium and allowances of three-tier panchayat and village court representatives will be doubled * All panchayat and village court representatives will receive Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage.
* Distributors of Public Distribution System distributors will be given honorariums. PTI