Bihar polls: Lalan claims model-code violation FIR based on doctored video

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ has claimed that a video clip, which led to an FIR against him over alleged violation of the model code of conduct in election-bound Bihar, was “doctored”.

The former JD(U) president, who was booked on Tuesday (November 4) under relevant sections of the BNSS and Representation of People Act for a speech he made in Mokama, expressed confidence that the investigation will take into account “the full video footage” and lead to his exoneration.

Tussle over Mokama

“I respect the action initiated by the Election Commission, which is a constitutional, non-partisan body. But the video in question, which is also being shared by our rival RJD, is doctored,” Lalan claimed on Wednesday.

He also accused the RJD cadres of threatening poor people in Mokama with dire consequences if they cast their votes in favour of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

“As a political party, it was our responsibility to offer support to such vulnerable voters and instil some courage in them. That was what I tried to do, and it will be clear to whoever watches the complete video. The EC is bound to watch the footage during the probe, and the truth will be out,” Lalan said.

In the clip, Lalan can reportedly be heard saying, in Magadhi, “You must not allow some people to venture out on polling day. Lock them up in their homes. If they insist on voting, accompany them to the polling booth and ensure that they go right home after casting their votes.”