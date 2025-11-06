Bihar polls: Voting begins in 121 constituencies in first phase
Voting is underway at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas
Voting began at 7 am today (November 6) in the first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar.
Over 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as the INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.
Voting is underway at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas. Voting will end at 5 pm.
According to the Election Commission (EC), of the 3.75 crore voters in the 121 constituencies, 10.72 lakh were “new electors”. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 years, though, was 7.38 lakh.
The Assembly elections take place soon after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which now has 7.24 crore voters across the state, about 60 lakh less than the size before the exercise was undertaken.
Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick in Raghopur, where the BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against him. Satish Kumar, who was with JD(U), defeated Rabri Devi in 2010. Devi is Tejashwi's mother.
The second phase of voting is on November 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.
Also read: Bihar elections Phase 1: Tejashwi, Samrat in key fights
Follow the live updates of voting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections here.
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2025 7:57 AM IST
Shivani Shukla vows to revive Lalganj, empower Bihar’s women
Shivani Shukla, a 28-year-old UK-educated law graduate, is making her political debut as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from the Lalganj constituency in Bihar—once represented by her parents.
Motivated by local support and a desire to continue her family’s work, she says she aims to rebuild infrastructure and public services that, she believes, have declined over the past decade.
Shukla emphasises she wants to shift the focus from the legacy of her father—a former MLA known as a strongman—to pressing issues like bad roads, scarce jobs, and inadequate schools and water supply in her area.
She specifically highlights women's safety and financial insecurity as critical problems: she cites a recent case of child abduction as evidence of a mindset that needs change.
Responding to accusations of “jungle raj” used against her party, she counters that such slogans divert from genuine development discourse.
She pledges to stay connected with her voters post-election by meeting them regularly, aiming to redefine the relationship between leader and electorate.
Read the full story here: RJD’s Lalganj candidate Shivani Shukla: I want to rebuild what my parents started in Bihar
- 6 Nov 2025 7:35 AM IST
Minister urges voters to create record
Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Nabin, told ANI news agency, "I just want to say that people of Patna to come out of their houses and cast their votes. I was the first to cast a vote at my polling booth. The people of Patna should create a record by casting maximum votes..."
- 6 Nov 2025 7:31 AM IST
Elderly people among early voters
An elderly couple shows their inked fingers after casting their votes.
- 6 Nov 2025 7:11 AM IST
Visuals from a polling booth as voting gets underway
Voters cast their votes at a polling booth in Lakhanpur of Tarapur constituency.
- 6 Nov 2025 7:09 AM IST
Several ministers in fray
About a dozen ministers, most of them from the BJP, which has the lion’s share in the cabinet, are in the fray. They are Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale) and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani), all of whom will be defending their seats.
Among JD(U) ministers, Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda) and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan) will have their fate decided in the first phase.
- 6 Nov 2025 7:08 AM IST
Tejashwi aims for hat-trick
Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is aiming for a hat-trick in Raghopur, where the BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against him. Satish Kumar, who was with JD(U), defeated Rabri Devi in 2010. Devi is Tejashwi's mother.
The seat is expected to witness a high-voltage contest, with Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor declaring that he wanted to take on Yadav on his home turf. However, Kishor chose not to contest, and his party fielded a lesser-known candidate, Chanchal Singh.
- 6 Nov 2025 7:03 AM IST
PM Modi's appeal to voters
In a post in Hindi on his X account, PM Narendra Modi appealed to Bihar voters. He congratulated first time voters.
"Today in Bihar is the first phase of the festival of democracy. My appeal to all voters of this phase in the assembly elections is that they should vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young companions of the state who are going to cast their vote for the first time. Remember—first voting, then refreshments!" he wrote.