Bihar polls: Voting begins in 121 constituencies in first phase

Voting began at 7 am today (November 6) in the first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Over 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as the INDIA bloc's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

Voting is underway at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas. Voting will end at 5 pm.

According to the Election Commission (EC), of the 3.75 crore voters in the 121 constituencies, 10.72 lakh were “new electors”. The number of voters in the age group of 18-19 years, though, was 7.38 lakh.

The Assembly elections take place soon after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which now has 7.24 crore voters across the state, about 60 lakh less than the size before the exercise was undertaken.

Tejashwi Yadav aims for a hat-trick in Raghopur, where the BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against him. Satish Kumar, who was with JD(U), defeated Rabri Devi in 2010. Devi is Tejashwi's mother.

The second phase of voting is on November 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

Follow the live updates of voting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections here.