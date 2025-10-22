Tejashwi assures permanent status for contract workers if INDIA Bloc wins Bihar polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (October 22) announced that all contractual workers engaged in various Bihar government departments and around 2 lakh ‘community mobilisers’ among 'Jeevika Didis' will be made permanent if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.

Perks for Jeevika Didis

Tejashwi, who is the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, also promised that these ‘community mobilisers’ will also be given a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 per month if the opposition alliance forms a government in the state after the ensuing assembly polls.

Also read: Bihar polls: Congress dispatches Gehlot to meet Lalu, Tejashwi as Grand Alliance teeters

Talking to reporters, Yadav said that interests on loans that 'Jeevika Didis' have taken will be waived if the INDIA Bloc comes to power in the state.

Eye on empowering rural women

The state government is spearheading the World Bank-aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as 'Jeevika', with the objective of social and economic empowerment of the rural poor.

Women associated with the project are called 'Jeevika Didis'.

Watch: Is the Grand Alliance losing momentum ahead of Bihar election?

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls on November 6 and 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies)