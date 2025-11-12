Women in Bihar voted 'decisively' in favour of NDA for good governance: BJP

Claiming that huge turnout of women in the Bihar state assembly elections as being historically the highest, the BJP said that the women voters voted "decisively" in favour of the NDA for development and good governance.

On Wednesday (November 12), in a statement, the party said, "since 2014, under PM Narendra Modi, pro-incumbency for good governance has become a new habit in Indian democracy - a trend unseen before".

Highest voter turnout

On November 11, the Election Commission revealed that Bihar registered an overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, its highest since the first state polls in 1952. The state also recorded the highest female voter turnout in its history, it added.

It also noted that in the first phase of voting on November 6, female turnout was recorded at 69.04 per cent as compared to 61.56 per cent for men.

Gender inclusive

In the second and final phase of polling held on Tuesday, the women voters again turned out in larger numbers at 74.03 per cent against a male voter turnout of 64.1 per cent.

Commenting on the voter data, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari compared the overall male-female voter turnout ratio in the 2025 elections with that of the state's first election held in 1951 and said that the 2025 Bihar polls have been the "most gender-inclusive" election since Independence.

In an X post, he wrote, "The overall male-female ratio stood at 71.6 for women against 62.8 for men. Female turnout is 7.48 per cent higher than male turnout. Phase 2: Female turnout was 9.93 per cent higher than male turnout. Compare this to Bihar's first Assembly election (1952) - when female turnout was lower than male turnout by 6 per cent. The transformation is historic".

"Women in Bihar have voted decisively. 'The 'M Factor' - 'Mahila Factor' believing in development and sushasan (good governance) has emerged as the real swing factor," he said, adding, "political pundits must stop viewing Bihar's polity only through the lens of caste."

Bihar election 2025 has been the most gender-inclusive election since Independence.1️⃣ Women in Bihar have voted decisively!Phase 1: Female turnout 7.48% higher than male turnout.Phase 2: Female turnout 9.93% higher than male turnout.2️⃣ Compare this to Bihar’s first… pic.twitter.com/pgaN70Fkh1 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 12, 2025

He described the new political grammar of Bihar as a combination of gender and governance. "Since 2014, under PM Modi, pro-incumbency for good governance has become a new habit in Indian democracy - a trend unseen before," he added.

As the two-phase polling in Bihar concluded on November 11, exit polls predicted a big victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan a distant second. They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forecasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.

