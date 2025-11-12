Women in Bihar voted 'decisively' in favour of NDA for good governance: BJP
Bihar 2025 polls saw a historic female voter turnout; BJP credits the 'Mahila' factor and Modi's development agenda as the new swing forces in Bihar's election
Claiming that huge turnout of women in the Bihar state assembly elections as being historically the highest, the BJP said that the women voters voted "decisively" in favour of the NDA for development and good governance.
On Wednesday (November 12), in a statement, the party said, "since 2014, under PM Narendra Modi, pro-incumbency for good governance has become a new habit in Indian democracy - a trend unseen before".
Highest voter turnout
Gender inclusive
Commenting on the voter data, BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari compared the overall male-female voter turnout ratio in the 2025 elections with that of the state's first election held in 1951 and said that the 2025 Bihar polls have been the "most gender-inclusive" election since Independence.
In an X post, he wrote, "The overall male-female ratio stood at 71.6 for women against 62.8 for men. Female turnout is 7.48 per cent higher than male turnout. Phase 2: Female turnout was 9.93 per cent higher than male turnout. Compare this to Bihar's first Assembly election (1952) - when female turnout was lower than male turnout by 6 per cent. The transformation is historic".
"Women in Bihar have voted decisively. 'The 'M Factor' - 'Mahila Factor' believing in development and sushasan (good governance) has emerged as the real swing factor," he said, adding, "political pundits must stop viewing Bihar's polity only through the lens of caste."
Also Read: Bihar Assembly election: Will exit polls get it right? What does record turnout imply?
Bihar election 2025 has been the most gender-inclusive election since Independence.1️⃣ Women in Bihar have voted decisively!Phase 1: Female turnout 7.48% higher than male turnout.Phase 2: Female turnout 9.93% higher than male turnout.2️⃣ Compare this to Bihar’s first… pic.twitter.com/pgaN70Fkh1— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 12, 2025
He described the new political grammar of Bihar as a combination of gender and governance. "Since 2014, under PM Modi, pro-incumbency for good governance has become a new habit in Indian democracy - a trend unseen before," he added.
As the two-phase polling in Bihar concluded on November 11, exit polls predicted a big victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan a distant second. They also predicted a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing, forecasting a range of 0-5 seats for it in the 243-member Assembly.