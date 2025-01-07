After attack by BJP, AAP dubs Amit Shah ‘Chunavi Musalman’

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah a “Chunavi (election-time) Musalman”, after the BJP earlier denounced AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as a “Chunavi Hindu”.

A propaganda war has been unleashed by the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Patty (BJP) in Delhi ahead of Assembly elections next month, with the BJP currently spending more money than the Kejriwal outfit.

Amit Shah in AAP poster

But the AAP has now come out with a so-called film poster replete with innuendos and laced with sarcasm.

The poster shows Amit Shah wearing a Kashmiri woollen cap with Delhi’s Jama Masjid in the background.

The poster mentions Shah as the director of the film, featuring "Rohingyas, Bangladeshi, Maulvi, Maulana, Imam, Waqf board". The film producer is said to be "Lootus Productions" – a crude reference to the BJP's party symbol, Lotus.

Targeting one another

The attack comes at a time when both parties have been at loggerheads over infiltration of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis.

The AAP has accused the BJP of settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi while publicly insulting them.

The BJP has charged the AAP with helping illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to settle down by providing them with official documents and using them as a vote bank.

BJP attacks Kejriwal

The AAP's latest attack on Shah comes days after the BJP released a poster describing Kejriwal a “Chunavi Hindu” for promising Rs 18,000 monthly payment to priests in Hindu temples and Sikh gurudwaras if the AAP returns to power.

The poster depicted Kejriwal in a priest-like avatar, similar to actor Rajpal Yadav's character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, wearing rudraksha beads and vermilion.

The BJP has also called the former Delhi chief minister a 'chaliya naag' (deceptive snake), accusing him of fooling voters with welfare schemes.