You want to be with 'autocrat' Modi, Sanjay Raut asks Naidu, Nitish

Ahead of a government’s formation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asked Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu if they wished to sail with an “autocrat” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Chandrababu and Nitish Kumar have to decide whether they want to go with an autocrat and work in a democratic system. I don't think they will go with an autocrat," Raut told the media in New Delhi.

"Modiji is not forming a government for the third time," he added, shortly ahead of a meeting in the national capital of the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc.



Raut said Modi should accept his moral defeat as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win even a simple majority in parliament and said that the Modi brand was now finished.

The bagged 240 Lok Sabha seats, 32 seats short of a majority in the 543-member House. It is now primarily dependent on the support of the TDP and JD(U) to cobble a coalition government.



Raut added: "Where does the BJP have a majority? They are now trying to stitch an alliance. Let them try. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar are everyone's friends. I don't think they should support those who pose a threat to the democracy and the constitution.”

The Shiv Sena leader also said that his party will not oppose if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi decides to lead the INDIA bloc government and be the prime minister.



Meanwhile, RJD Tejashwi Yadav said “wait and watch” after flying to New Delhi on the same flight as Nitish Kumar.