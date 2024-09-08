‘Will win each battle with people’s blessings’: Vinesh starts poll campaign

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat kicked off her campaign for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election on Sunday (September 8), saying she expects to win each battle with the blessings of people.

Phogat (30) is the Congress candidate from the Julana Assembly segment.

Polling for the 90-member Assembly in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the votes will be counted on October 8.

Greeted with garlands

Phogat received a warm welcome when she reached Julana, as her supporters, including elderly people and women and members of various khaps, greeted her with garlands and gave their blessings.

The Congress had on Friday released its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, naming her among the party candidates.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers’ protest against then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, entered the political arena on Friday by joining the Congress.

“Brij Bhushan is not the country”

Standing atop a car, Phogat took the blessings of people who surrounded it to get a glimpse of her. Amid beats of a dhol, her supporters chanted “Vinesh Phogat zindabad”.

Replying to a question on Brij Bhushan, Phogat said, “Brij Bhushan is not the country. My country stands by me. My loved ones stand by me and they matter to me.”

Brij Bhushan on Saturday alleged that Phogat and Bajrang Punia were being used by the Congress as “pawns” in a “conspiracy” to take control of the WFI and attack the BJP.

“My responsibility to reduce people’s pain”

To a question, Phogat said, “My loved ones supported me. Like they ensured victory in wrestling (during her sports career), they will continue their blessings here (electoral contest) and with their blessings, we will win every battle.”

Replying to another question, she said the pain of not getting an Olympic medal subsided that very day when the citizens of the country showered love on her after she landed at the airport.

“I have to reduce their (people’s) pain and it is my responsibility,” she added.

“I am 30 years old and I have come through many challenges. When people are with you, one can overcome any challenge,” Phogat said.

Praise for Gandhi siblings

Replying to a question on contesting the elections, she said, “I am feeling happy and I will try to live up to their expectations.”

She thanked the Congress for giving her the ticket to contest.

Phogat also said party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had supported them when they were holding a protest in Delhi.

“At that stage we felt that we were lacking courage and also felt that we should leave the country. We were feeling insulted. But Priyanka ji told me not to lose courage and asked us to answer through wrestling,” she said.

“I admire Rahul Gandhi ji. I am seeing that he has been meeting people for the past two-three years and trying to understand their pain,” she said.

She also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said she assured him of performing any responsibility they entrusted her with.

Promise to stay in village

While the wrestler hails from Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, her in-laws’ home town is Julana. Bakhta Khera village in Julana is the native village of her husband Somvir Rathee.

Later, addressing a gathering at Bhakta Khera village, Phogat said she will remain thankful to God if she is able to reduce people’s problems.

“The land of Jind is historic. People here are very brave,” she said as she sought support and blessing of people for the electoral battle and promised that she will stay in village and will always be amongst them.

“Country, wrestling have given me a lot”

“It does not matter whether I win or lose (the electoral battle). We have a house here and I will stay here,” she said. “Your respect will always be above everything,” she told the gathering.

“The country has given me a lot and so has wrestling. Whatever I am today is because of this sport,” she said. She asked people to back their daughters in achieving their dreams.

Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kg category weigh-in.

She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

(With agency inputs)