Voting gets underway for bypolls in 13 seats, 4 in Bengal, 3 in Himachal and 1 in TN

Polling for by-elections in four assembly seats in West Bengal, one in Bihar, two in Uttarakhand got underway on Wednesday (July 10) amid heavy deployment of security forces.

Voting in both states started at 7 am, in Uttarakhand at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm.

In West Bengal, three of the four constituencies — Maniktala in Kolkata and Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagdah in North 24-Parganas — are in the southern part of the state.

The fourth, Raiganj, is in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district. There are around 10 lakh voters across the four Assembly segments.

The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to secure 1,097 polling booths spread across the four assembly seats.

Rupauli bypoll



In Bihar, the by-election to the Rupauli Assembly seat was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti, who won the seat for JD(U) several times but quit the party to contest Lok Sabha elections on an RJD ticket.

She lost her deposit in the parliamentary poll and is again in the fray for the bypoll as an RJD candidate.

11 candidates

The JD(U) has fielded Kaladhar Prasad Mandal, who had contested the 2020 Assembly polls from Rupauli as an Independent.

Former MLA Shankar Singh, who had quit the LJP (Ram Vilas) headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, is also in the fray as an Independent.

More than three lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 11 candidates.

Uttarakhand

Voting for bypolls to Manglaur and Badrinath assembly constituencies is underway in Uttarakhand. Polling began at 8 am on Wednesday and will go on till 6 pm, election officials here said.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and switched to the BJP in March this year.

The BSP has fielded Ansari's son Ubedur Rehman against Congress nominee Qazi Nizamuddin in Manglaur.

Gujjar leader and BJP nominee Kartar Singh Bhadana is also in the fray from the Muslim and Dalit-dominated constituency which has been held either by the BSP or the Congress in the past.

In Badrinath, there is a direct contest between BJP's Rajendra Bhandari and Congress newcomer Lakhpat Singh Butola.

The other two candidates in the fray in Badrinath are former CRPF officer Himmat Singh of the Sainik Samaj Party and Naval Khali, a journalist who is contesting as an Independent candidate.

Votes for the bypolls will be counted on July 13.

(With agency inputs)