Uncontested polls: EC intervenes when candidates withdraw under duress

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said in cases of uncontested polls, the Election Commission steps in when other candidates in the fray withdraw nominations under duress.

He also indicated that any provision that bars a person from being declared winner in case of uncontested polls may not be in accordance with the law.

He was responding to a question at a press conference on a Supreme Court ruling on 'none of the above' option vis-a-vis candidates who are elected to Lok Sabha or assemblies unopposed.

BJP candidate from Surat Mukesh Dalal has won the Lok Sabha election unopposed.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is on Tuesday.

"We believe that there should be a contest. Absolute. No doubt about it. The pride which is there in winning is not there otherwise," he said.

"On the day of the withdrawal (of nominations), if candidates take a decision to withdraw, what can we do? Have they done so under duress, then we have a role. If they have done it willingly, how would I know this," he said. PTI

