Uddhav to join Modi after election results, says MLA, Sena debunks him

Independent MLA Ravi Rana has claimed that the Shiv Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will join a Modi government soon after it takes office after the results are declared.

The claim was immediately trashed by Thackeray confidant Sanjay Raut, who said: "A person like Ravi Rana has no right to speak on Uddhav Thackeray.

“Uddhav Thackeray has been leading the Shiv Sena for 25 years. (After the election) Uddhav Thackeray will decide," he said.

Rana’s claim

Ravi Rana represents Amravati in the Maharashtra Assembly. His wife Navneet Rana, the outgoing MP from Amravati, contested the Lok Sabha election this time on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Ravi Rana said he knows how Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have been speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modiji becomes the Prime Minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen with Modij because the coming era is of Modiji, and Uddhav Thackeray knows it," he said.

‘Navneet will win’

He also expressed confidence that his wife Navneet Rana will win the Amravati Lok Sabha seat by more than 2 lakh votes.

During the election campaign, Uddhav Thackeray repeatedly apologised to the voters for having backed Modi previously. He accused Modi of betraying the interests of Maharashtra.