TN: DMK-led alliance heading for clean sweep, leading in all 39 seats

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results in Tamil Nadu is predictably moving in the favour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led INDIA alliance.

The INDIA alliance is leading in 39 of all the 39 seats.

NDA ally PMK, which was leading in Dharmapuri, has fallen back. BJP's Annamalai also continues to trail.

However, in a first, BJP crosses 10 per cent vote share-mark in Tamil Nadu; so far gets 10.21 per cent.

DMK vs AIADMK

The battle here is largely between the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) too is in the fray, contesting in 19 seats. It has teamed up with smaller regional parties in Tamil Nadu like Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) contesting in 10 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK).

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fielded candidates in all 39 of Tamil Nadu’s constituencies.

Tamil Nadu registered a voter turnout of 69.72 percent this year in the Lok Sabha election held in a single phase on April 19.

Key candidates and constituencies:

One of the keenly watched constituency is Coimbatore, in which state BJP chief K Annamalai is pitted against DMK’s Ganapathi P and AIADMK’s Singai.

TN BJP chief Annamalai continued to trail in Coimbatore. At noon, the DMK was leading at 53,580, with BJP not far behind with 41,167 and AIADMK 23,396.

However, Dhevanathan Yadav from BJP is emerging as the front-runner in Sivaganga, while another NDA candidate Sowmiya Anbumani is leading in Dharmapuri with 24,000 votes after 15 per cent of votes were counted. Congress candidate in Sivaganga is Karti Chidambaram.

While sitting DMK MP Kanimozhi is leading against AIADMK’s R Sivasamy Velumani in Thoothukudi.

At the end of round 5 of counting, DMK’s A Raja leads against BJP’s L Murugan by 52,864 votes in Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.