This victory belongs to all of you: Kangana thanks Mandi's voters after triumph

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday won the Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh, defeating her closest rival Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress by 74,755 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

Ranaut, a first-time contender for the BJP, received 537022 votes in her first Lok Sabha election as a political leader, the website stated.

After the result announcement, the 37-year-old shared a video on her official X page in which she can be seen signing official documents.

"Mandi ki sansad," Ranaut captioned her post.

Hours before, the four-time National Award winner had shared an Instagram post thanking the people from her constituency for her forthcoming victory.

"Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust... This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi," she wrote.

The "Queen" actor had also shared photos with her mother Asha feeding her 'dahi-shakkar' for good luck after early trends put her ahead of Singh.

Ranaut, who made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Anurag Basu's 200g film "Gangster", was not the only actor who sought votes from citizens; others being another newcomer "Ramayan" star Arun Govil (Meerut), two-time Mathura MP Hema Malini, and TMC candidate Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol in the fray.

Ranaut -- who hails from the Mandi constituency -- was certainly the most talked about contender among them, who ran her entire campaign on being the daughter of the soil. She also gained public sympathy due to derogatory comments from opposition leaders for her acting background.

